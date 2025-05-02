ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY,  AB, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 1, 2025 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against





Victoria A. Calvert

185,809,038

99.36

1,199,896

0.64

David W. Cornhill

179,970,559

96.24

7,038,375

3.76

Jon-Al Duplantier

185,787,400

99.35

1,221,534

0.65

Derek W. Evans

185,559,136

99.22

1,449,798

0.78

Cynthia Johnston

185,317,605

99.10

1,691,329

0.90

Pentti O. Karkkainen     

183,014,271

97.86

3,994,663

2.14

Phillip R. Knoll

184,843,002

98.84

2,165,932

1.16

Angela S. Lekatsas

184,663,685

98.75

2,345,249

1.25

Nancy G. Tower

184,678,471

98.75

2,330,463

1.25

Vern D. Yu

186,533,453

99.75

475,481

0.25

Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca. 

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Energy Infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Investor Inquiries

1-877-691-7199

[email protected]             

Media Inquiries

1-403-206-2841

[email protected]

