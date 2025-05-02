ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 1, 2025 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against









Victoria A. Calvert 185,809,038 99.36 1,199,896 0.64 David W. Cornhill 179,970,559 96.24 7,038,375 3.76 Jon-Al Duplantier 185,787,400 99.35 1,221,534 0.65 Derek W. Evans 185,559,136 99.22 1,449,798 0.78 Cynthia Johnston 185,317,605 99.10 1,691,329 0.90 Pentti O. Karkkainen 183,014,271 97.86 3,994,663 2.14 Phillip R. Knoll 184,843,002 98.84 2,165,932 1.16 Angela S. Lekatsas 184,663,685 98.75 2,345,249 1.25 Nancy G. Tower 184,678,471 98.75 2,330,463 1.25 Vern D. Yu 186,533,453 99.75 475,481 0.25

Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Energy Infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

