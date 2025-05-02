ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

News provided byAltaGas Ltd.
CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 1, 2025 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Victoria A. Calvert
|
185,809,038
|
99.36
|
1,199,896
|
0.64
|
David W. Cornhill
|
179,970,559
|
96.24
|
7,038,375
|
3.76
|
Jon-Al Duplantier
|
185,787,400
|
99.35
|
1,221,534
|
0.65
|
Derek W. Evans
|
185,559,136
|
99.22
|
1,449,798
|
0.78
|
Cynthia Johnston
|
185,317,605
|
99.10
|
1,691,329
|
0.90
|
Pentti O. Karkkainen
|
183,014,271
|
97.86
|
3,994,663
|
2.14
|
Phillip R. Knoll
|
184,843,002
|
98.84
|
2,165,932
|
1.16
|
Angela S. Lekatsas
|
184,663,685
|
98.75
|
2,345,249
|
1.25
|
Nancy G. Tower
|
184,678,471
|
98.75
|
2,330,463
|
1.25
|
Vern D. Yu
|
186,533,453
|
99.75
|
475,481
|
0.25
Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca.
ABOUT ALTAGAS
AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Energy Infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.
For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:
|
Investor Inquiries
1-877-691-7199
|
Media Inquiries
1-403-206-2841
