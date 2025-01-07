ALTAGAS APPOINTS DEREK EVANS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) announces the appointment of Derek Evans as a new Independent Director, effective today. Mr. Evans will serve as a member of AltaGas' Audit Committee and its Environment, Health and Safety Committee. With Mr. Evans' appointment, AltaGas increased the size of the Board of Directors ("Board") to 11 members.

Mr. Evans is an industry veteran and distinguished leader in the energy sector with more than four decades of experience. Most recently, Mr. Evans served as President and CEO of MEG Energy, where he played a critical role in turning around the company and driving substantial shareholder value over his six-year tenure, until his retirement in 2024. Previously Mr. Evans was President and CEO of Pengrowth Energy and Focus Energy Trust, and he spent his formative years in senior operational and leadership roles at Renaissance Energy.

Mr. Evans is a strong advocate for the energy industry and the important role it plays in keeping society moving. This includes currently serving as Executive Chair of the Pathways Alliance, a partnership between Canada's largest energy producers, which is focused on advancing environmental innovation and project development, including carbon capture and storage. Mr. Evans is also a Director of Franco-Nevada, a leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company, where he serves as Chair of the Compensation and ESG Committee. He also volunteers and has been active with several not-for-profit organizations.

"On behalf of AltaGas' Board, I am pleased to welcome Derek to our organization," says Pentti Karkkainen, AltaGas' Board Chair. "Derek's broad industry experience, including leadership and stakeholder relations, will complement our existing Board. We believe his strategic mindset and collaborative leadership style will benefit our organization and continue to drive long-term stakeholder value."

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth energy infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

