Alstom workers' jobs in Thunder Bay supported by Buy Canadian policy

THUNDER BAY, ON, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor is pleased that its Alstom members in Thunder Bay will benefit from the federal government's Buy Canadian policy, a strategy to ensure public dollars are used to support Canadian jobs, businesses and communities, with a federal investment of nearly $1 billion to fund new TTC subway cars.

"We have been saying this since the beginning of the U.S. trade war-- that all levels of government need to use their procurement dollars to maintain jobs in Canada," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

'Buy Canadian' policies deliver good jobs for Unifor members at Alstom in Thunder Bay by ensuring public dollars are invested in Canadian jobs and communities with the funding of new TTC subway cars. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"This contract with Alstom is the way forward to supporting workers and building a resilient Canadian economy. We're happy all three levels of government came together to secure good manufacturing jobs. This Made-in-Canada solution is a model it for all sectors."

In August 2025, the federal, provincial, and municipal governments approved the TTC subway contract with Alstom as a strategic response to U.S. tariffs, economic shakiness, and as a way to bolster the Canadian economy.

Through Buy Canadian efforts, the federal government said it will prioritize the use of Canadian materials and manufacturing.

The Alstom construction contract means Unifor members will build 70 six-car trains–55 of those to replace aging infrastructure on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) and 15 to be used for the Yonge North and Scarborough Extensions.

"We are absolutely thrilled for this contract and thrilled for our members," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. "Ontario is built by workers and workers will be the ones who build our future."

In 2025, Ontario committed to spend nearly $500 million to refurbish 181 GO Transit bi-level rail coaches, which is expected to support hundreds of jobs for at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay.

"Our members are ready to get to work, we've been waiting for this moment," said Unifor Local 1075 President Justin Roberts.

"We take extensive pride in building reliable, sturdy and long-lasting subway cars and this pride radiates into our community, which will, no doubt, thrive from this contract."

Governments in Canada will spend tens of billions of dollars on transit vehicles in the coming years. In a sector valued at $2.9 billion GDP in recent years, leveraging this procurement to maximize Canadian content means procuring trusted, reliable vehicles that support Canadian jobs.

