Alshazly inducted into Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women Hall of Fame

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Faten Alshazly, an entrepreneur, mentor, one of the Principals and Chief Creative Officer at WeUsThem, has been recognized and honoured by the Women's Executive Network (WXN) as one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women, and has been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Faten Alshazly (CNW Group/WeUsThem Inc.)

Annually, the Women's Executive Network recognizes the leadership and accomplishments of 100 outstanding Canadian women across various industries, for their role in advocating for workforce diversity and inclusion, influencing change, and empowering and inspiring tomorrow's leaders. The WXN Hall of Fame Award recognizes women who have demonstrated their impact, by winning a Top 100 award three times, and have been selected for the fourth time for their significant achievements.

In addition to being named a Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, Faten has been named a Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business, has been recognized by Women Get on Board, named Entrepreneur of the Year in Canada, a Woman of Inspiration, a Woman of Influence, a Woman of Excellence and a Diva of Colour, internationally.

Faten's investiture into the Hall of Fame puts her in the same league as Canadian leaders such as Dr. Makaziwe Mandela, Susan Aglukark, Mandy Rennehan, and Heather Reisman, to mention a few.

"It is an incredible honour to be part of an organization that champions women leaders across our entire country, but to do so effectively across all demographics, industries, sectors and age groups is unique for WXN, and I am thankful that such an organization exists," said Faten Alshazly, Principal and Chief Creative Officer of WeUsThem. "The Hall of Fame is a unique cadre of these leaders in our country, who have shaped the Canadian executive, for generations to come" added Alshazly.

In addition to leading a full-service ad agency, WeUsThem, Faten is also a Principal for HealthEMe, a new startup launched in 2022. In the community, she is the Chair of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, the first immigrant woman in their history, and serves on the board of Efficiency One.

"We have always been proud of our DEIA position at WeUsThem, and how our inclusive approaches have brought the best to our shores, while serving clientele on 6 continents. This could not have happened without the leadership Faten has shown, not just at WeUsThem, but in the communities we work, live and play in," said Ashwin Kutty, President & CEO of WeUsThem. "Her tireless efforts are not lost on us, and her efforts being recognized with her joining a select few of Canada's Top Leaders in the Hall of Fame is a true testament!" added Kutty.

About WeUsThem Inc.

WeUsThem is an internationally recognized full-service ad agency. WeUsThem builds and manages international brands to broadcast, digital and print campaigns, to design, development, strategic management of online and social properties, Mobile Apps, advertising and media buying, brand strategy & development, as well as managing experiential and experimental campaigns across industries, sectors and consumer profiles. WeUsThem services its enviable global roster of clients, which includes Telus Health, The Kempinski Group, Kaplan International, Nestle, Cambridge University, Sinai Health, USAID, and a host of Government agencies such as the Canadian Space Agency, Health Canada, the State of California, Wyoming, Colorado, and Virginia, to name a few.

WeUsThem strives to be a recognized leader in the advancement of inclusive marketing and community practices, by influencing positive social change, and elevating underrepresented voices, through creating thoughtful and respectful content, that truly reflects the communities their clients serve.

For more details, please visit:

Web: weusthem.com

Twitter: @WeUsThemInc

Facebook: fb.com/weustheminc

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/weusthem

About the Women's Executive Network (WXN)

Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, exists for the advancement, development, and recognition of professional women in Canada. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. At WXN, equity, inclusion, and the advancement of professional women, all make the industry stronger, and society better. Their passion is 100% centred on empowering women, and creating positive social change. WXN currently operates in Canada and Ireland.

SOURCE WeUsThem Inc.

For further information: Media inquiries: e: [email protected], p: 902-407-8150