Alshazly named one of Atlantic Canada's Top 50 CEOs

HALIFAX, NS, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Faten Alshazly, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of WeUsThem and Chief Executive Officer of HealthEMe, has added yet another honour to her growing list of accolades, this time being named one of Atlantic Canada's Top 50 CEOs.

The prestigious award celebrates CEOs who demonstrate exceptional vision, meaningful community involvement, and a commitment to excellence in their industries. Ms. Alshazly was recognized for her outstanding leadership in driving WeUsThem and HealthEMe's growth and positioning it as a growing powerhouse in the ever changing advertising and health technology spaces.

"I am incredibly honoured to receive this award," said Ms. Alshazly. "This award reflects the support I have from a dedicated team, the quality of our work, and the dedication we give to those we serve. Together, we are reimagining the marketing and healthcare worlds in a way that highlights creativity, collaboration and empathy."

Since its founding, WeUsThem has grown into a media powerhouse. Offering full services to brands, governmental bodies, and nonprofits across sectors and borders, WeUsThem has served a diverse range of clientele over its tenure. Its impressive roster of clients across 6 continents includes Telus, The Kempinski Group, Kaplan International, Nestle, Cambridge University, Sinai Health, USAID, and several government agencies such as the Canadian Space Agency, Health Canada, the State of California, Wyoming, Colorado, and Virginia, among others. With Ms. Alshazly's steadfast commitment to reflecting the diverse communities its clients serve, WeUsThem continues to set new standards in the industry, promoting positive social change and influencing a more inclusive and equitable world reaching and engaging with customers in 142 countries.

"Faten's clarity of purpose, empathetic leadership, and commitment to promoting positive social change is reshaping how we think about advertising and healthcare," said Ashwin Kutty, Co-Founder of WeUsThem and HealthEMe. "She is setting a new benchmark for what visionary leadership can achieve and is doing so while bettering her local and global communities alike. The status quo has never been acceptable for this leader, and we continue to look forward to what she does next to better the places we live, work and play in."

This latest recognition joins an impressive roster of honours for Ms. Alshazly, including her induction into the Women's Executive Network Hall of Fame and being named a Woman Leader in Digital Health by Digital Health Canada, among various other accolades namely, Woman of Inspiration, a Global Enterprising Woman, an International Diva of Colour, Entrepreneur of the Year, and a Woman of Excellence.

