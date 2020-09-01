VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Harj Johal, Chief Executive Officer of Vancouver based, Alpine Building Maintenance Inc., has announced today the company's latest acquisition of Ottawa based, Domus Building Cleaning Company Limited.

"On behalf of the entire Alpine family, I am delighted to welcome our new partners at Domus," said Johal. "This latest acquisition further strengthens our corporate reach as we continue to expand throughout Canada. Domus is a natural fit as they have a wonderful history, shared vision, superb leadership, tier one clients and an amazing staff who will compliment our extensive existing team"

"COVID-19 has highlighted the critical importance of workplace hygiene and safety. At Alpine and Domus we remain acutely focused on delivering the safest, most hygienic building environments to building owners and managers, their tenants and visitors," Johal added. "Our mission is to provide comfortable and reassuring live, work, shop, educate and play building envelopes, enabling life to continue in an acceptable form of normality."

About Alpine & Domus

Alpine and Domus have 100 years of combined janitorial business experience. Managed by second generation family members, Alpine and Domus have exceled by offering a high-quality service delivery with a client-centric focus. Domus is a recognised leader in Ottawa, Canada's capital region, while Alpine has grown to become the fourth largest janitorial service provider in Canada. Their combined 2000+ outstanding team members based across Canada, including a transformative management group, will provide excellence in janitorial service delivery to over 100,000,000 square feet of commercial real estate. This portfolio includes some of Canada's most important and prestigious buildings, owned and operated by Canada's most successful, trusted and admired corporations.

