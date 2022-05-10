Almost 4 in 10 Canadian Workers Report Increased Burnout, Robert Half Research Shows

74 per cent of professionals with flexible schedules are putting in longer hours now versus pre-pandemic

45 per cent of employees are hesitant to discuss burnout with their boss

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Burnout is a growing issue for many workers, including those who have flexible schedules, new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. In a survey of more than 500 professionals in Canada, 38 per cent of respondents said they are more burned out now than a year ago. Results are similar to a 2021 poll, suggesting more must be done to support employees' mental health and well-being.

Those most likely to report a rise in burnout include:

Rising Burnout for Canadian Professionals (CNW Group/Robert Half Canada)

Millennial professionals (42 per cent)

Women (42 per cent)

Employees who have been with their company for two to four years (42 per cent)

Professionals based in Calgary (51 per cent) and Vancouver (38 per cent)

At the same time, 45 per cent of workers are uneasy about expressing feelings of burnout with their manager. View an infographic of the research highlights.

"Many Canadian employees are still battling burnout, despite companies' efforts to hire permanent and contract talent to support growing business demands," said David King, Canadian senior managing director of Robert Half. "The labour market remains incredibly tight and now, more than ever, managers need to focus on the health and wellness of their teams and take steps to reduce work-related stress. This includes scheduling ongoing check-ins, prioritizing critical work and maintaining a culture that encourages employees to share if they are feeling stressed or overwhelmed."

When Schedule Flexibility Backfires

Sixty-nine per cent of professionals said they have the ability to set their own schedule, but among those respondents, 74 per cent are working more hours than they were before the pandemic. Sixty per cent of employees overall are putting in 40 or more hours a week.

"For some employees, schedule flexibility has created a sense that they need to be available at all times, making it more challenging to fully disconnect from work," added King. "It's important for managers to lead by example and demonstrate a true commitment to work-life balance, including proactively encouraging staff to prioritize personal commitments and take breaks and time off."

Visit the Robert Half blog for additional tips on helping employees avoid work burnout.

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 500 workers, 18 years of age or older at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.ca and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

SOURCE Robert Half Canada

For further information: Allison Morris-Rosnak, 647-956-6221, [email protected] | Robert Half, 181 Bay Street, Suite 820, Toronto, ON M5J 2T3