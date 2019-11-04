Allstate Takes Action Contest Hits the Road in Ottawa region to Help Improve Driving Safety

Nepean resident's winning idea tackles the tricky traffic roundabout, offering safety tips and education to drivers

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is pleased to announce the Allstate Takes Action contest winner. Dave Peixoto of Nepean, Ontario, claimed the winning entry with his suggestion of an "education blitz" on roundabout safety to help drivers in his community understand how to use these intersections.

Dave's was one of over 3,400 entries in the contest, which was held last year as part of Allstate Canada's 10th annual Safe Driving Study. Hearing directly from community members gives Allstate Canada a better understanding of how to protect drivers on the road, and further Allstate's commitment to help make communities safer.

"I am thrilled that our community in Nepean will be featured in a campaign aimed at improving driver education on how to safely navigate a roundabout," says Peixoto. "It is terrific to see brands like Allstate taking the lead to do something tangible to help make our communities safer."

Allstate Canada has been working to implement Dave's idea by creating an infographic and educational videos on roundabouts and safe driving. Allstate Canada partnered with Ottawa Senators Forward, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, police officers and traffic experts, and local Ottawa Allstate agents to bring the concept to life.

Allstate worked with a team of judges to help select the winner. The entries were judged on originality, creativity, safety value and safety impact. The expert panel of judges included:

Scott Marshall , Director of Training at Young Drivers of Canada

, Director of Training at Young Drivers of Sergeant Kerry Schmidt , Highway Safety Division for the OPP

, Highway Safety Division for the OPP Deryn Rizzi , Fire Chief for the City of Vaughan

, Fire Chief for the City of Vaughan Marcelo Regen , Vice President Allstate Brand Innovation & Chief Customer Office, Allstate Canada

, Vice President Allstate Brand Innovation & Chief Customer Office, Allstate Canada Julie Brown , Regional Director, Ontario Property Division, Homeowner and SIU, Allstate Canada

With fewer daylight hours and a mix of winter-weather set to descend on the country, Allstate Canada is kicking off a month-long campaign focused on providing safe-driving tips to Canadians, with roundabout safety taking the lead.

"As daylight savings comes to an end and the winter season approaches – typically the season that sees the most collisions on Canadian roads – this is a great time to be shining a light on road safety," says Ryan Michel, President and CEO of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada.

Check out the full videos on roundabout safety here . Visit the GOOD HANDS® blog at www.goodhandsadvice.c a for the infographic and more safe driving tips.

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada:

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and automobile insurer focused on providing our valued customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep our customers and employees in "Good Hands®". We are proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for eight consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it we operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca .

