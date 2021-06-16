Allstate's Ryan Michel appointed Chair of the Board of Directors for Insurance Bureau of Canada

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has elected Ryan Michel as its Chair. Michel is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada.

"The global pandemic was and continues to be a difficult and unprecedented time for everyone," said Michel. "I'm proud that many Canadian insurers provided relief to consumers and continued to help Canadians recover from everything from floods to hailstorms under challenging circumstances.

Although Canadian insurers and the global insurance industry will continue to face challenges, the insurance sector will play a vital role in the economic recovery. IBC, as the voice of Canada's property and casualty insurance industry, is uniquely positioned to help advance much-needed public policy discussions. These policies span recovering from the pandemic, to advancing climate adaptation measures, to reforming auto insurance, to addressing new technologies and industry disruptors. Through IBC, we will continue to engage governments and stakeholders to turn challenges into opportunities to benefit Canadian consumers. I look forward to continuing this important work and representing the shared values of our industry."

Ryan Michel has over two decades of industry experience. He is accountable for the Allstate Canada Group of Companies (ACG) property and casualty insurance business, including Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, Pembridge Insurance Company, Pafco Insurance Company, Esurance Insurance Company of Canada and Ivantage Insurance Brokers. Michel has a Bachelor's Degree in mathematics and in business and economics from Wheaton College and an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. He's also a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. He lives in Toronto and volunteers with the non-profit, Safe Families Canada.

"Mr. Michel brings a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to the role," said Don Forgeron, President and Chief Executive Officer, IBC. "We look forward to working with him on several issues aimed at helping consumers and keeping Canada's insurance industry strong and robust. With Mr. Michel's leadership, IBC will continue to advance its strategic priorities with communities, stakeholders and governments across the country."

