Allstate Foundation to donate $10,000 to affordable housing program, and Quebec Allstate agencies pledge to donate* $5 for every quote completed this week

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Allstate Insurance Company of Canada and The Allstate Foundation of Canada will donate $10,000 in support of the Old Brewery Mission's (OBM) affordable housing program. In addition, Allstate Canada will donate* an additional $5 for every quote completed between October 19th to 25th.

''Allstate recognizes that 2020, without question, has been a particularly challenging year for the Old Brewery Mission and the homeless community. Livelihoods are at risk during these difficult times," says Carmine Venditti, Agency Manager at Allstate Canada. "As part of our long-standing relationship with the Old Brewery Mission, it is our hope to ease their financial hardship and help the homeless community in Montreal to have a safe place to call home."

In recent months, those experiencing financial hardship have been particularly at risk for homelessness due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. OBM has also noted an increase in demand to acquire basic items and commodities, as clients' cash payments are refused by many businesses and credit cards are not always accessible or even available to them.

''This is a particularly challenging time for people living in homelessness and the agencies that serve them," says James Hughes, President and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission. "Unfortunately, we have had to suspend or cancel crucial fundraising events, which normally generate vital funds to keep our essential services and housing programs running. We will be able to put the funds provided by Allstate Canada to good use to help our clients rebuild their lives and reintegrate into the community."

The donations will help the OBM provide a dignified living space for 15 of their clients who are in the process of reintegrating into society. The program includes the purchase of items often considered an essential part of one's basic needs. These include a bed frame, mattress and table as well as welcome gifts containing additional items such as bedding and dishes.

Since 2014, The Allstate Foundation of Canada and Allstate agencies in the Montreal area have been helping to support the OBM as part of ongoing efforts to give back to the community.

To request a no-obligation quote for home or auto insurance, visit www.allstate.ca, call our Customer Contact Centre at 1-800-255-7828 or contact your local Allstate agency in Quebec. For every completed quote, Allstate Canada will donate* $5 to the OBM. The goal is to donate an additional $10,000 through this Quote for Donations campaign.

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to reassure both customers and employees with its "You're in Good Hands®" promise and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for eight consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates through partnerships with charitable organizations, employee giving and volunteerism. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca. For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca.

About the Old Brewery Mission

Founded in 1889, the Old Brewery Mission is the largest resource in Quebec for homeless men and the largest in Canada for homeless women. It provides a range of programs and services at the forefront of the pursuit to end chronic homelessness. These include enhanced emergency services, physical and mental health programs, housing and psychosocial support services, as well as research and public awareness initiatives that contribute to a better understanding of homelessness as a solvable social problem. www.oldbrewerymission.ca

*Terms and conditions and some restrictions apply. Offer valid between October 19, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST ("start date") and October 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST ("end date"). Five dollars ($5.00) shall be donated by Allstate to the Old Brewery Mission when an individual completes a no-obligation home and/or auto quote during the offer start and end dates. Offer is only available to residents of Quebec who: (i) are at least eighteen (18) years of age as of the offer start date; (ii) have not completed a quote for insurance with Allstate in the last six (6) months; and (iii) are not current Allstate customers. Limit one donation per household mailing address, regardless of number of quotes obtained. Donations available until maximum donation amount of ten thousand, five hundred dollars ($10,500.00) is reached.

