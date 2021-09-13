For every insurance quote completed between September 20-27, Allstate Canada will donate $5 to

Habitat for Humanity Canada

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada and the Allstate Foundation of Canada (together, "Allstate Canada") have announced a two-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada ("Habitat for Humanity") that will support Habitat for Humanity homeowners in select communities across the country. Specifically, community members will have access to insurance information and services, financial support through donations and fundraising initiatives, and potentially on-site build support. Through the partnership Allstate Canada and Habitat for Humanity will work together to help remove barriers to affordable housing and meet the challenge of supporting Canadians facing financial burdens during the pandemic.

"Like all Canadians, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our organization in many ways, forcing us to adjust how we support our communities over the past 18 months. In some provinces and territories, we have been limited in our ability to build homes, by the price of build materials and we've seen a significant financial burden on the most vulnerable members of our network," said Jennifer Hearn, Vice President, Resource Development, Habitat for Humanity Canada. "With an ongoing need for affordable housing across Canada, we look to partners like Allstate Canada to help us achieve our goals. Allstate Canada's ability to provide educational information and expertise, on top of financial and build support will be invaluable in continuing to empower our Habitat community."

"Allstate Canada is proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity Canada, who share our vision of fostering an environment of inclusion and empowerment for those who experience barriers to participation," said Lisa McWatt, Vice President, Allstate Brand and Consumer Solutions. "Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada is an important extension for our Allstate Agents, whose primary goal is to dedicate time locally to help strengthen the fabric of their communities."

From September 20-27, for every insurance quote completed the Allstate Foundation of Canada will donate $5 toward building homes in five Habitat for Humanity communities across Canada, up to a maximum donation amount of $50,000. These communities are in Southern Alberta, the Greater Toronto Area, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

To learn more about the partnership between Allstate Canada and Habitat for Humanity, visit The Good Hands Blog.

