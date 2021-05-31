Latest Allstate payment brings the total amount of financial relief provided to customers to nearly $100 million

MARKHAM, ON, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, together with Pembridge Insurance Company and Pafco Insurance Company ("ACG"), have announced a third "Stay at Home Payment" of more than $30 million in financial relief for customers. Similar to the previous two payments, customers who have active automobile or motorcycle insurance policies as of June 30th, 2021, and are in good standing, will qualify and have a cheque sent to them automatically. Customers do not need to apply to receive this one-time payment.

ACG was the first in the industry to announce a Stay at Home Payment to customers back in April, 2020 recognizing that customers were driving less and getting into fewer collisions. A second payment was issued in August, 2020 and with this third payment, ACG will be providing nearly $100 million in financial relief to its customers. This is in addition to the other relief measures that ACG has provided customers with tangible savings on their automobile insurance policies.

"Our team at Allstate recognized very early in the pandemic that we wanted to give money back directly to our customers in the form of Stay at Home Payments which was very well-received by customers and a successful means to provide them immediate financial relief," said Ryan Michel, President and CEO of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada. "That commitment remains as strong as ever and this third Stay at Home Payment serves as another important example of how our company is continuing to support customers. It's simply the right thing to do," said Michel.

ACG's network of trusted advisors will continue to work closely with customers, providing the prevention and protection services that Canadians need most during this time of uncertainty. The company continues to find tailored solutions that can help relieve the financial burden caused by COVID-19.

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to reassure both customers and employees with its "You're in Good Hands®" promise and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for nine consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates through partnerships with charitable organizations, employee giving and volunteerism. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca. For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca.

About Pembridge

Pembridge Insurance Company provides home and automobile insurance to Canadians through a network of select insurance brokers. Pembridge is backed by Allstate Insurance Company, giving it the scale and financial stability of one of the largest insurance companies in North America. Committed to giving back to communities, Pembridge is involved with various charities through our broker partners. To learn more, visit www.pembridge.com.

About Pafco

Pafco Insurance Company has built a strong foundation, offering a specialized insurance product and exceptional customer service through the support of our select, broker network. Pafco provides personal automobile insurance for drivers who do not qualify for coverage in the standard insurance marketplace. To learn more visit www.pafco.ca.

