Allison Freeman appointed CEO of Chair-man Mills Corporation, Canada's leading tent and event rentals company

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of Chair-man Mills Corporation ("CMMC"), on behalf of McCain Capital Partners ("MCP"), announces the appointment of Allison Freeman to the position of Chief Executive Officer of CMMC, Canada's leading national tent and event rentals company, effective today. Building on its rich 110-year history, expansive national platform, and strong momentum, MCP has appointed a new leader to usher the organization through the next phase of growth and innovation.

Photo credit: McCain Capital Partners, Chris Young (CNW Group/Chair-Man Mills Corp.) McCain Capital Partners (CNW Group/Chair-Man Mills Corp.)

The Board of Directors and expanded management team recognize and thank Chris Doyle, who remains committed to the company's growth and success as he continues in his new role as Chief Operating Officer.

"The leadership team at CMMC has done an outstanding job stewarding the business through the challenges of the past couple years, and we've seen great success with record demand for in-person events as the industry returns to growth," says Zac McIsaac, Managing Partner at McCain Capital Partners. "With Allison at the helm of Chair-man Mills and the support of Chris Doyle and our talented team, we are excited about the future for our customers, employees and partners as we look to leverage our national platform and redefine the event experience in Canada."

Allison has a proven track record building, growing and inspiring Canadian consumer businesses. After starting her career in management consulting with Accenture and Bain & Company, Allison has held successive leadership roles at Holt Renfrew, Mama Earth Organics and Sleep Country Canada across strategy, sales, operations, marketing, and customer experience. Her experience leading growth strategies that drive results combined with her commitment to fostering cultures of purpose, inclusion and customer-centricity will be instrumental in positioning CMMC for continued growth and market share expansion.

"I'm thrilled to join the talented Chair-man Mills team, building on our legacy of excellence and strengthening our future roadmap as we deliver on our purpose to celebrate our customer's most important moments," said Allison. Allison holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University and an Honours Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

For more information on Chair-man Mills Corporation, visit www.chairmanmills.com and its partner brands Event Rental Group (www.eventrentalgroup.com), Contemporary Furniture Rentals (www.cfrentals.com), Regal Tent Productions (www.regaltent.com), Advanced Tent Rental (www.advancedtent.com), A&B Partytime (www.abpartytime.com), Loungeworks (www.loungeworks.ca), and MacFarlands (www.macfarlandsevents.com).

About Chair-man Mills

Founded in 1911, Chair-man Mills Corp. is the largest tent and event rental company in Canada. In 2019 the company was acquired by McCain Capital Partners. In addition to Chair-man Mills Corp., the company proudly serves its customers, venues, caterers, and event planners under the brand names of Event Rental Group, Contemporary Furniture Rentals, Regal Tent Productions, Advanced Tent Rental, A&B Partytime, Loungeworks, and MacFarlands.

About McCain Capital Partners

McCain Capital Partners is an investment firm backed by the McCain family. As a Canadian, family-owned investment firm, MCP invests in Canadians, making long-term investments alongside strong, aligned management teams to build real value in its portfolio companies. McCain Capital is a patient investor, not bound by short-term return expectations or liquidity requirements. Rather, it brings an entrepreneurial and flexible approach to partnerships, providing permanent capital, strategic guidance, and operational support.

For further information: Sean Cotnam, 416 560-9815, [email protected]