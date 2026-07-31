ALLIED UNIVERSAL COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP.

REGINA, SK and IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- SSC Security Services Corp. (TSXV: SECU) (US: SECUF) (amalgamated into Logixx Security Inc.) ("SSC" or the "Company") and Allied Universal (as defined below) are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced acquisition by Allied Universal of the Company by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving Universal Protection Service, LP ("Allied Universal"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, 102236724 Saskatchewan Ltd. (the "Purchaser") under The Business Corporations Act, 2021 (Saskatchewan). The Arrangement took effect at 12:01 a.m. (Regina time) on July 31, 2026.

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, Allied Universal acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") for $4.4075 per Share in cash (the "Consideration"), and certain officers and directors of the Company purchased the Company's legacy assets and cyber security business in a management buy-out transaction. As part of the Arrangement, the Company amalgamated with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Logixx Security Inc., and the Purchaser to form "Logixx Security Inc."

Registered shareholders are reminded that, to receive the Consideration in exchange for their Shares, they are required to deposit to TSX Trust Company, the depositary for the Arrangement, their share certificate(s) or DRS statement(s) with a duly completed letter of transmittal (as provided in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular for the special meeting of SSC shareholders held on July 22, 2026). Registered shareholders who have any questions or require further information regarding the procedures for receiving the Consideration should contact TSX Trust Company, by telephone at (416) 342-0191 or 1-866-600-5869 (too free within North America), or by e-mail at [email protected].

Non-registered shareholders will receive the Consideration to which they are entitled under the Arrangement directly in their brokerage accounts. Non-registered shareholders should contact their broker or other intermediary if they have any questions.

The Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on or around market close on August 5, 2026. Following the delisting of the Shares, the Company also intends to apply to the applicable Canadian securities regulators to cease to be a reporting issuer in all jurisdictions in which the Company is currently a reporting issuer.

Additional Information about the Arrangement

Additional information regarding the terms of the Arrangement is set out in the Company's management proxy circular dated June 17, 2026, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Required Early Warning Report Information

Prior to completion of the Arrangement, the Purchaser did not have beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, any Shares. Upon completion of the Arrangement, the Purchaser beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over, 18,264,286 Shares in aggregate, representing 100% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

An early warning report will be filed in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Allied Universal, 450 Exchange, Irvine, CA 92602, Attention: Lasse Glassen, 866.877.1965.

SSC's head office is located at 300 – 1914 Hamilton Street, Regina, Saskatchewan, S4P 3N6, Canada.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

About SSC

SSC acts as a public holding company investing in physical, electronic and cyber security businesses. The Company has one wholly-owned operating subsidiary: Logixx Security Inc., which provides physical, electronic and cyber security services to primarily commercial, industrial and public sector clients. The Company's clients include federal and provincial governments, Crown corporations, and many high-profile corporate and public sector clients such as hospitals, airports, utility companies and police forces.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future results, future performance, intentions, objectives, plans and expectations of the Company and Allied Universal. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risks, uncertainties affecting SSC and Allied Universal, including risks and other factors beyond the control of SSC and Allied Universal. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the anticipated delisting of the Shares from the TSXV (and the timing thereof); the ability and timing of SSC to submit an application and obtain an order to cease to be a reporting issuer and terminate its public reporting requirements; and the anticipated impact of the Arrangement on SSC's stakeholders and operations and performance of Allied Universal. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties discussed in SSC's disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of SSC as of any date after the date of this release. Although SSC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release and neither SSC nor Allied Universal undertakes to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE SSC Security Services Corp.

For further information: SSC Security Services Corp., Lasse Glassen, Chief Communications and Investor Relations Officer, P: 818.398.2091, E: [email protected]