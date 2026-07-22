SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

REGINA, SK, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- SSC Security Services Corp. (TSXV: SECU) (US: SECUF) ("SSC" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its special meeting of holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares (the "Shares") of the Company held today (the "Meeting") in connection with the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act, 2021 (Saskatchewan) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to which Universal Protection Service, LP (the "Parent"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 102236724 Saskatchewan Ltd. (the "Purchaser", and together with the Parent, "Allied Universal"), will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Shares for $4.4075 per Share in cash, and pursuant to which certain officers and directors of the Company (the "Management Purchasers") will purchase the Company's legacy assets and cyber security business in a management buy-out transaction (the "MBO" and collectively with the Arrangement, the "Transaction").

The Arrangement requires (i) the approval of 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Shareholders (including the Management Purchasers) present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting and (ii) the approval of a simple majority (more than 50%) of the votes cast by Shareholders present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, other than the Management Purchasers and any other person required to be excluded from such vote for the purpose of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (the "Minority Shareholders"). At the Meeting, the resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by (i) 99.99% of the votes cast by Shareholders, and (ii) 99.97% of the votes cast by the Minority Shareholders.

Remaining Conditions to Completion of the Arrangement

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions that are set out in the arrangement agreement entered into between the Company and Allied Universal on May 26, 2026 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), including receipt of final court approval and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. SSC intends to seek a final order (the "Final Order") of the Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan to approve the Arrangement at a hearing to be held on July 27, 2026.

Subject to obtaining the Final Order and the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions in the Arrangement Agreement, the Transaction is anticipated to close on July 31, 2026.

About SSC

SSC Security Services Corp. is Canada's largest publicly traded security company. SSC acts as a public holding company investing in physical, electronic and cyber security businesses. The Company has one wholly-owned operating subsidiary: Logixx Security Inc., which provides physical, electronic and cyber security services to primarily commercial, industrial and public sector clients. The Company's clients include federal and provincial governments, Crown corporations, and many high-profile corporate and public sector clients such as hospitals, airports, utility companies and police forces.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future results, future performance, intentions, objectives, plans and expectations of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risks, uncertainties affecting SSC, including risks regarding economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of SSC. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the anticipated timing of the Transaction; receipt of required court and stock exchange approvals; satisfaction of closing conditions; and the anticipated effective date of the Arrangement. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: failure to obtain court or stock exchange approvals; failure to satisfy closing conditions; failure of the parties to complete the Transaction for any reason, including termination of the Arrangement Agreement; legal challenges to the Arrangement; and risks and uncertainties discussed in SSC's disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of SSC as of any date after the date of this Release. Although SSC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this Release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this Release are made as of the date of this Release and SSC does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE SSC Security Services Corp.

For further information: SSC Security Services Corp., Doug Emsley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, P: (306) 347-1024, E: [email protected]