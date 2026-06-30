SSC SECURITY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FILING AND MAILING OF MEETING MATERIALS TO APPROVE ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH UNIVERSAL PROTECTION SERVICE, LP

IMPORTANT INFORMATION HIGHLIGHTS

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – vote today

– vote today The Board of Directors (subject to abstentions where legally required) unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution

Shareholders can vote via the internet, facsimile or by mail. Shareholders with questions or who require assistance may contact SSC or the TSX Trust Company at the contact information set out in this Release

REGINA, SK, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - SSC Security Services Corp. (TSXV: SECU) (US: SECUF) ("SSC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed the notice of special meeting, management information circular (the "Circular") and related materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") in connection with the special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and approve a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving the Company and Universal Protection Service, LP (operating as Allied Universal) (and together with its wholly-owned subsidiary acting as purchaser, "Allied Universal"), pursuant to which Allied Universal will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of SSC (each a "SSC Share" and collectively, the "SSC Shares"). For additional information, please refer to the joint news release of the Company and Allied Universal announcing the Arrangement dated May 26, 2026.

On June 12, 2026, the Company obtained an interim order from the Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (the "Court") authorizing various procedural matters, including the holding of the Meeting and the mailing of the Meeting Materials, a copy of which is included as Appendix D to the Circular. The hearing date of the application for the final order of the Court approving the Arrangement (the "Final Order") is scheduled for July 27, 2026 at 10:00 am (Regina time). A copy of the Originating Application for the Final Order is included as Appendix F to the Circular.

SSC has arranged for the distribution of the Meeting Materials to the Shareholders, and the Meeting Materials are available on the Company's Transfer Agent's website at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/SECUTSXV2026 and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders are encouraged to read the Meeting Materials for additional information regarding the Meeting and the Arrangement.

Meeting Details

The Meeting will be held in person at Suite 800 – 1801 Hamilton Street, Regina, Saskatchewan on July 22, 2026 at 10:00am (Regina time).

Reasons to Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of SSC (subject to abstentions where legally required) unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution. Some of the key factors and reasons considered by the Board include:

Meaningful Premium to Market: Under the Arrangement Agreement, SSC Shareholders will receive all cash consideration of $4.4075 per share representing a 119% premium to the closing share price on May 25, 2026 and an 86% premium to the volume weighted average share price over the last full year of trading.





Under the Arrangement Agreement, SSC Shareholders will receive all cash consideration of $4.4075 per share representing a 119% premium to the closing share price on May 25, 2026 and an 86% premium to the volume weighted average share price over the last full year of trading. Certainty of Value & Immediate Liquidity: The Consideration paid on closing of the Transaction provides certainty of value and immediate liquidity, which enables SSC Shareholders to realize significant value for their interest in the Company. The purchase price proceeds received by SSC and Logixx Security Inc. from the management buyout ("MBO") are factored into the Consideration payable to SSC Shareholders under the Arrangement such that SSC Shareholders will indirectly receive their pro rata share of the MBO Purchase Price.





The Consideration paid on closing of the Transaction provides certainty of value and immediate liquidity, which enables SSC Shareholders to realize significant value for their interest in the Company. The purchase price proceeds received by SSC and Logixx Security Inc. from the management buyout ("MBO") are factored into the Consideration payable to SSC Shareholders under the Arrangement such that SSC Shareholders will indirectly receive their pro rata share of the MBO Purchase Price. Support from SSC Shareholders: The directors and senior officers of the Company have entered into voting support agreements with Allied Universal pursuant to which, among other things, they have agreed to vote all SSC Shares owned or controlled by them in favour of the Arrangement, representing approximately 34.4% of the outstanding SSC Shares.





The directors and senior officers of the Company have entered into voting support agreements with Allied Universal pursuant to which, among other things, they have agreed to vote all SSC Shares owned or controlled by them in favour of the Arrangement, representing approximately 34.4% of the outstanding SSC Shares. Fairness Opinion: Receipt of the fairness opinion from Sequeira Partners, which concluded that, based upon and subject to the various assumptions, limitations, qualifications and other matters set forth in its opinion, the Consideration to be received by SSC Shareholders pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to the SSC Shareholders.





Receipt of the fairness opinion from Sequeira Partners, which concluded that, based upon and subject to the various assumptions, limitations, qualifications and other matters set forth in its opinion, the Consideration to be received by SSC Shareholders pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to the SSC Shareholders. High Likelihood of Completion: Allied Universal is a large, credible and reputable industry participant, with demonstrated creditworthiness and successfully completed transactions. The Transaction is subject to a limited number of customary conditions (which do not include any financing or due diligence conditions) that the Special Committee and Board believe are reasonable in the circumstances.

Vote Today

The proxy voting deadline is 10:00 am (Toronto time) on July 20, 2026. Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline to ensure their votes are submitted in a timely manner. Voting is easy. Shareholders may vote online, by mail, by telephone or by any other methods provided in the form or proxy or voting instruction which form part of the Meeting Materials.

How to Vote

Only registered shareholders as at the Record Date or duly appointed proxyholders are permitted to vote at the Meeting. Only Shareholders of record on June 15, 2026 can vote at the SSC Meeting. Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting are requested to complete, sign, date and return the enclosed proxy.

Non-registered Shareholders who receive materials, either directly from the Company's transfer agent and registrar, TSX Trust Company (the "Transfer Agent"), or through their broker or other Intermediary, are requested to follow the instructions for voting provided, which may include the completion and delivery of a voting instruction form or a form of proxy. Please see the "How to Vote" section of the Circular for more information. To be used at the Meeting, the completed proxy form must be deposited at the office of the Transfer Agent:

To vote by Internet: Please go to www.voteproxyonline.comand enter the 12-digit

control number provided on the form of proxy.

To vote by facsimile: Please send the form of proxy to: (416) 595-9593.

To vote by mail: Please send the form of proxy to:

TSX TRUST COMPANY

Attn: Proxy Dept.

301 – 100 Adelaide Street West

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1

About SSC

SSC Security Services Corp. is Canada's largest publicly traded security company. SSC acts as a public holding company investing in physical, electronic and cyber security businesses. The Company has one wholly-owned operating subsidiary: Logixx Security Inc., which provides physical, electronic and cyber security services to primarily commercial, industrial and public sector clients. The Company's clients include federal and provincial governments, Crown corporations, and many high-profile corporate and public sector clients such as hospitals, airports, utility companies and police forces.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future results, future performance, intentions, objectives, plans and expectations of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risks, uncertainties affecting SSC, including risks regarding economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of SSC. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the anticipated benefits and timing of the Transaction; receipt of required court, regulatory, shareholder and minority approvals (including under MI 61-101); satisfaction of closing conditions; the anticipated timing of the Special Meeting and the effective date of the Arrangement; the anticipated delisting of the SSC Shares from the TSXV and cessation of SSC's reporting issuer status; and the anticipated impact of the Transaction on SSC's stakeholders and operations. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: failure to obtain required shareholder, minority, court, TSXV or regulatory approvals; failure to satisfy closing conditions; failure of the parties to complete the Transaction for any reason, including termination of the Arrangement Agreement; legal challenges to the Arrangement; and risks and uncertainties discussed in SSC's disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of SSC as of any date after the date of this Release. Although SSC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this Release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this Release are made as of the date of this Release and SSC does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE SSC Security Services Corp.

For further information: SSC Security Services Corp., Doug Emsley, Chairman & CEO, P: (306) 347-1024, E: [email protected]