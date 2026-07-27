SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF FINAL ORDER APPROVING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

REGINA, SK, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- SSC Security Services Corp. (TSXV: SECU) (US: SECUF) ("SSC" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has obtained a final order (the "Final Order") from the Saskatchewan Court of King's Bench approving SSC's previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act, 2021 (Saskatchewan) (the "Arrangement").

Under the Arrangement, Universal Protection Service, LP (the "Parent"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 102236724 Saskatchewan Ltd. (the "Purchaser", and together with the Parent, "Allied Universal") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") of the Company for $4.4075 per Share in cash, and certain officers and directors of the Company (the "Management Purchasers") will purchase the Company's legacy assets and cyber security business in a management buy-out transaction (the "MBO" and collectively with the Arrangement, the "Transaction").

The Final Order was the final substantive court approval required prior to closing of the Arrangement, which is anticipated to occur on or about July 31, 2026. Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Additional information regarding the terms of the Arrangement is set out in the Company's management proxy circular dated June 17, 2026, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About SSC

SSC Security Services Corp. is Canada's largest publicly traded security company. SSC acts as a public holding company investing in physical, electronic and cyber security businesses. The Company has one wholly-owned operating subsidiary: Logixx Security Inc., which provides physical, electronic and cyber security services to primarily commercial, industrial and public sector clients. The Company's clients include federal and provincial governments, Crown corporations, and many high-profile corporate and public sector clients such as hospitals, airports, utility companies and police forces.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future results, future performance, intentions, objectives, plans and expectations of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risks, uncertainties affecting SSC, including risks regarding economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of SSC. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the anticipated timing of the Transaction and the satisfaction of closing conditions. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: failure to satisfy closing conditions; failure of the parties to complete the Transaction for any reason, including termination of the Arrangement Agreement; legal challenges to the Arrangement; and risks and uncertainties discussed in SSC's disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of SSC as of any date after the date of this Release. Although SSC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this Release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this Release are made as of the date of this Release and SSC does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE SSC Security Services Corp.

For further information: SSC Security Services Corp., Doug Emsley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, P: (306) 347-1024, E: [email protected]