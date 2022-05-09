Allied Universal Appoints Dan Marston to Lead and Expand Allied Universal® Technology Services in Canada.

Prior to joining Allied Universal, Dan Marston served as Regional Sales Director at Telus where he developed a high performing sales team across Eastern Canada. He was Senior Vice President, Sales & Business Development at Avante Logixx Inc., where he oversaw the integration of acquisitions of an enterprise systems company and two guarding companies; and last but not least, he served as Senior Director and General Manager at Securitas Electronic Security where he was responsible for Canada-wide sales, implementation and services.

"Dan has 30-plus years of experience leading and creating strategic, operational and financial growth for market leaders in the technology sector," said Darren Pedersen, President, Allied Universal Canada. "Dan's extensive experience has positioned him well to redefine service excellence with advanced solutions that enhance safety, increase satisfaction and foster the loyalty of customers and team members."

Allied Universal Technology Services, one of the largest security systems integrators in North America, offers comprehensive and integrated technology solutions to help clients mitigate risk and protect people and assets. Allied Universal® Technology Services all-inclusive service approach offers intelligent and seamless technology solutions from electronic access control, video surveillance, fire/life safety, alarm monitoring, emergency communications, technological threat management and response, and other smart tech innovative solutions, including a broad array of hosted /managed services via the company's Monitoring and Response Center (MaRC), and the Global Security Operating Center.

"The security industry in Canada has been slow to adopt technology into more traditional security guarding operations," said Dan Marston, Regional Vice President, Allied Universal Technology Services Canada. "It is exciting to lead the Technology Services business as Allied Universal offers the complete package with guarding, technology, remote video monitoring, investigations and risk mitigation all under one roof. We partner and execute on delivering technology solutions while ensuring service excellence at every opportunity."

The comprehensive services of Allied Universal Canada include guarding, Allied Universal® Technology Services, Executive Protection, Elite Protection Professional (EPP) and Security Clearances. Allied Universal Canada provides security services across all Canadian provinces and key national markets including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal and specializes in multiple vertical markets including data centers, healthcare, commercial, mining, logistics and high technology.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through our vast global network of more than 800,000 employees, we leverage best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues at approximately $20 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today's world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.ausecurity.ca.

SOURCE Allied Universal

For further information: Sherita Coffelt, Allied Universal Vice President, Communications - North America, Phone: 714-943-8872, Email: [email protected]; Nancy Thompson, Vorticom, Inc., Phone: 212-532-2208, Email: [email protected]