ALLIANCE MAGNESIUM AND TRIPLE M METAL ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP SUPPLYING AND RECYCLING CRITICAL MINERALS IN NORTH AMERICA

DANVILLE, QC and BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Alliance Magnesium Inc. and Triple M Metal are pleased to announce the creation of a strategic partnership supporting magnesium metal recycling at Alliance's Danville foundry. The Strategic Partnership will leverage Triple M's worldwide relationships and capabilities to improve sourcing to Alliance's existing recycling operations, while also expanding Triple M's product offering and services to its customers. The Strategic Partnership furthers Alliance's goal to become a key, domestic supplier of critical minerals to the North American market, all the while promoting the circular economy.

"The Strategic Partnership and concurrent investment are a significant step forward towards our vision of becoming a leader in supplying responsibly and domestically sourced critical minerals with the lowest environmental footprint in the world", said François Perras, President & CEO of Alliance Magnesium. "Triple M's expertise in sourcing scrap metal will be critical to the full utilization of our magnesium recycling operations, supporting our customers and our environmental objectives."

Steve Leddy, President of Triple M Metal, highlights "We are pleased to partner with Alliance Magnesium and expand our service offering to include metals critical to energy transition. We share the same objective as Alliance in contributing to a robust circular supply chain and supporting sustainably produced products for our clients. We look forward to supporting Alliance today and in all their future plans."

About Alliance Magnesium

Alliance Magnesium has developed a family of patents to responsibly recover several critical materials, namely magnesium, from serpentine tailings. Located in Quebec's Eastern Townships region, the organization benefits from Quebec's green hydroelectricity for its energy needs. The use of this unique source of energy positions Alliance Magnesium as the world's cleanest critical materials providers, while contributing to its territory's remediation.

About Triple M

Triple M Metal is one of North America's largest privately owned ferrous and non-ferrous metal recycling companies. The company has over 40 locations across North America including Canada, the United States, and Mexico, and has commercial interests in Europe.

Triple M Metal is a part of the Giampaolo Group Inc., one of the largest fully-integrated metal management organizations in North America with extensive expertise in scrap metal recycling, aluminum manufacturing, electronic recycling and reuse, and steel distribution.

