Alliance Between Two Canadian Companies - BMR Group and Lefebvre & Benoit Will Continue to Grow Together

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, July 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - BMR Group and Lefebvre & Benoit are very pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached in which BMR Group acquires a stake in Lefebvre & Benoit, a leading company in the sale of construction materials to contractors.

Recognized complementary expertise

Both driven by the goal of pan-Canadian expansion, the two Canadian companies will benefit from their complementary expertise to enhance their respective offerings and strengthen their leadership in the hardware and construction materials sectors. "Lefebvre & Benoit is a veritable reference in the sale of materials to contractors constructing commercial buildings and multi-unit housing throughout Canada, both fast-growing segments in which BMR Group has had no presence until now. This alliance corresponds perfectly to our long-term growth strategy," said Pascal Houle, CEO of BMR Group.

A harmonious partnership

"We are all very excited about this transaction with BMR Group! Firstly, it was very important for us to partner with a Canadian company, as it would allow us to keep our jobs, facilities, and headquarters here in Canada. Secondly, more than 60 years after Lefebvre & Benoit foundation, we wanted to join forces with a solid partner that would help us go even further. Although we are the third generation of Lefebvre at the helm of the business, we have never lost the family's ambition and fervently wish to see Lefebvre & Benoit's continued prosperity. We believe that BMR Group is the ideal partner to make it happen," said Alexandre Lefebvre, Co-Owner of Lefebvre & Benoit.

" To see BMR Group pursue its ambitions makes us very proud. We are confident that this alliance will drive the development of our hardware division, as well as Lefebvre & Benoit's – a model company in its category –, to new heights both in Quebec and across Canada," " said Ghislain Gervais, President and Member of the Board of directors of La Coop fédérée.

Alexandre and Marc-André Lefebvre, as well as the company's team of managers and employees, will remain in place to ensure business continuity.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Competition Bureau and its value is confidential.

About Lefebvre & Benoit

Founded in 1958, Lefebvre & Benoit is one of the largest distributors of construction materials in Quebec. Known for its expertise in the commercial sector, the Laval-based family business also serves contractors in the residential, industrial, and institutional sectors mainly in Quebec and Ontario. Its 650 skilled employees are passionate about pursuing the company's mission and providing superior customer service with leading-edge expertise.

About BMR Group Inc.

BMR Group is a subsidiary of La Coop fédérée that includes 310 home renovation centres and hardware stores in Quebec, Ontario, and the Maritime provinces. BMR Group and its members make an estimated $1.3 billion in annual retail sales and employ nearly 8,000 people in bannered stores. BMR Group is the leading Quebec-owned player in the hardware industry and operates under the BMR, La Shop BMR, Agrizone, Potvin & Bouchard, Country Stores, and Unimat banners.

