"We're thrilled to partner with Tait Communications as their Canadian full line Distributor. Tait has a highly respected name and hard-earned reputation for commitment, integrity, quality and excellence, as well as a diverse catalog uniquely suited to the Canadian communications market." says Kevin Dyck, Vice President, Marketing at Allcan Distributors.

Tait Communications has revolutionized mission critical communications for first responders with products like the TP9400 Series, providing end-to-end radio system design, manufacturing, and deployment of fully interoperable P25 portables, mobiles, and base stations. Other popular products like Tait's TP3 series provide users with a unique, highly customizable portable radio that functions in both DMR Tier 2 and analog with an interchangeable faceplate, allowing users to colour-code radios into easy to identify groups.

Headquartered in Christchurch New Zealand, Tait Communications has offices in six countries and a network of distributors and dealers in another 150 nations. In partnering with Allcan Distributors, Tait has engaged a Canadian owned and operated distributor with unparalleled market knowledge and familiarity to expand their market in Canada.

Allcan Distributors is a leading provider of innovative two-way radio communications products and infrastructure. The Canadian owned and operated company was founded in Edmonton, Alberta and has been serving the Canadian Land Mobile Radio market since 1977.

Tracy Winship,

Director of Sales Operations

13044 Yellowhead Trail, Edmonton AB T5L 3C1

D: 780.720-8905

[email protected]

Tait Communications

Kevin Sumrell

VP Sales for Tait Communications in North America

[email protected]

SOURCE Allcan Distributors