All Rise! Judging Panel and More Announced for new Crave Original CANADA'S DRAG RACE

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Hot off the high heels of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE's four wins at the 71st Emmy® Awards, including Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, Crave announced today the dynamic and diverse panel of judges presiding over Season 1 of its new original series CANADA'S DRAG RACE.

For the herstorical first season, drag artists will have to slay the DRAG RACE stage in front of a dynamic and diverse panel of judges, including uber-popular Brooke Lynn Hytes; actor and activist, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman; and model, runway coach, and AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL mentor Stacey McKenzie. Additionally, ETALK Senior Correspondent Traci Melchor joins the series with a heavy dose of fabulousness, as Canada's very first Squirrel Friend.

"I'm thrilled to reveal my hand-picked judges for CANADA'S DRAG RACE. By the power vested in me, I command them to go forth and be my 'Judge Judys' of the North," said RuPaul. "I have complete confidence in their ability to choose Canada's first drag superstar!"

Each week on CANADA'S DRAG RACE, the resident judges will helm every episode, visiting the Werk Room, introducing challenges, revealing episode twists, and deciding who "Sash-ehs Away", and who stays, after the epic Lip Sync For Your Life performance.

As Canada's Squirrel Friend, Traci will be making special house visits to test the queens with some challenges and provide a dose of reality when needed! Fans can also expect weekly celebrity guest judges to join the panel and introduce Main Stage challenges and themes, as well as critique the queens.

