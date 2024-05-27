All parties vote to put unions and political interests ahead of Canada's economy with ban on replacement workers

TORONTO, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today's vote in the House of Commons in favour of Bill C-58 – a ban on replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces during a strike or a lockout – tilts Canada's labour laws even more heavily in favour of unions, says the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

If the legislation is passed and proclaimed, the current and future governments will deeply regret removing this important provision for employers keeping the economy moving during strikes or lockouts. Unions are already threatening a "summer of discontent," and what does the government and opposition do in response? They vote to make it worse.

When work stoppages shut down essential services, such as federally regulated ports, railways and airports, it's small businesses, their employees and Canadians who pay the price.

CFIB is asking the Senate to provide the sober, second thought needed to seriously consider the implications this bill would have on Canada's economy.

- Dan Kelly, President and CEO, CFIB

