All Ontarians Urged to Test their Smoke Alarms on September 28, Ontario's Third Annual Test Your Smoke Alarm Day

"The increased number of fatal fires and fire deaths across the province is extremely concerning," said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. "Whether people have a false sense of safety or the mistaken belief that fire will not happen to them, too many homes in the province lack basic protection against a fatal fire: a working smoke alarm."

In support of Test Your Smoke Alarm Day, the OFM developed the Saved by the Beep campaign. This year's campaign is student-focused and includes a new e-resource kit for educators to use in classrooms across Ontario to deliver vital fire safety information to students aged four to 12 and their families.

The OFM also collaborated with TVOKids and Science North in Sudbury to deliver fun and easy to understand programming that underscores smoke alarms and home fire escape plans are key fundamentals for staying fire safe.

"A working smoke alarm is a simple and effective tool that keeps you and your family safe from the dangers of fire," said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. "When seconds count, that early warning can mean the difference between life and death. On Test Your Smoke Alarm Day, I encourage everyone to test their alarms and review their home escape plans. Together, we can protect Ontario – one beep at a time."

For more information, visit savedbythebeep.ca. Everyone is encouraged to make a pledge to test their smoke alarms and sign up for a monthly reminder to keep their home fire safe.

Quick Facts:

Most fatal fires occur in homes that do not have working smoke alarms.

Smoke alarms should be tested every month and batteries should be changed at least once a year. Smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years of use.

By law, a working smoke alarm must be installed on every storey and outside all sleeping areas in every home in Ontario .

. The new e-resource kit for educators will be distributed to all school boards across the province.

SOURCE Office of the Fire Marshal

MEDIA CONTACTS: Office of the Fire Marshal, [email protected]