All new Fresh Food Explorers Program aims to get kids loving fresh food

Studies show it can take 8-15 tries before kids like new foods, and that lower income families minimize food waste risk by buying familiar foods—often calorie-dense, nutrient-poor foods. Research released last month has also shown that the calories that children and adolescents consumed from ultra-processed foods jumped from 61% to 67% of total caloric intake from 1999 to 2018.

"We're really excited to be able to launch the Fresh Food Explorers Program to empower kids across Canada to explore and love fresh ingredients," says HelloFresh Director of Culinary, Corby-Sue Neumman. "We know that learning about food is as important as learning to read or write, but that this can be overlooked. We want to change that."

Additionally, HelloFresh customers can get involved by purchasing a newly-launched, limited edition kids apron available now on the HelloFresh menu . Now, kids can get messy cooking at home with their families, while also empowering other children across the country to experience fresh food. All profits from the Fresh Food Explorers apron will be donated to charity as part of the program. HelloFresh will match these customer donations dollar for dollar.

The first beneficiary of the Fresh Food Explorers Program is Farm to Friends, an initiative by the West Kootenay EcoSociety, which has been providing fresh food baskets and educational materials to families in-need in Kootenay, British Columbia.

"We're thrilled the Fresh Food Explorers Program supports Farm to Friends to help community members access fresh food," says Craig Mullin, Farms to Friends Program Director at the West Kootenay EcoSociety. "With this grant, we are able to continue providing at-need families in communities across the West Kootenays with local fresh food and the educational materials to learn more about the foods they receive each week and how best to prepare them."

