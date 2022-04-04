Set to launch this summer, HR-V will feature a more responsive engine and a new independent rear suspension, giving the sub-compact SUV a more confident, refined and fun-to-drive personality.

"The all-new, sub-compact HR-V will attract a new generation of customers with its upgraded and enhanced features, the perfect introduction to our "Year of the Honda SUV" with the all-new CR-V and Pilot still to come," says Steve Hui, Assistant Vice President Honda Canada. "The HR-V has gained qualities beyond its segment while retaining the reliability, durability and versality it is known for. Making it a leader with young, diverse buyers looking for a SUV that can hit city streets and rural roads with ease."

Inspired by the thrill of new experiences, HR-V's design is ambitious with a strong sense of adventure. A low horizontal beltline that begins with its extended hood and continues over the swell of the rear fenders gives its flowing forms a sense of motion. Wideset LED headlights and taillights emphasize HR-V's athletic stance. A sculpted hatch and functional tailgate spoiler highlight its sporty proportions.

A large greenhouse provides excellent visibility, enhanced by door-mounted mirrors and HR-V's low cowl. For a cleaner, upscale look, laser-brazing technology eliminates the need for roof moldings, and HR-V's windshield wipers hide under the hood line when not in use.

More information about the all-new HR-V will be released over the coming months with consumers encouraged to learn more at www.honda.ca/en/future-vehicles/2023-hr-v

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and almost 10 million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V are currently built. Honda Canada has invested over $6.5 billion in Canada, and each year sources over $3 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Since its inception, Honda Canada has sold over five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada through a dealer network of more than 280 dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

