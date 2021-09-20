To meet the needs and desires of young, active buyers, the new Civic Hatchback also features new standard safety technologies and a new sporty and simple interior design with increased versatility, including the largest back seat in Civic Hatchback history .

"Coming off the heels of the all-new, Canadian built and very successful 11th-generation Civic Sedan, the Civic Hatchback is the most fun-to-drive 5-door Civic we've ever produced," says Steve Hui, assistant vice president, Honda Canada. "It's sleek, fastback design and available 6-speed manual transmission makes it another exciting offering in the new Civic family, with the Si and Type R to come."

Civic Hatchback is the second in a series of new 11th generation Civic variants that also will include the high-performance Si and Civic Type R models.

2022 Civic Hatchback Pricing & Fuel Ratings

Trim Engine MSRPi MSRP Plus $1,700 Destination Chargeii Fuel Economyiii City/Hwy/Combined LX (MT) 2.0L $28,000 $29,700 9.1 / 6.6 / 8.0 LX (CVT) 2.0L $28,000 $29,700 8.0 / 6.2 / 7.2 Sport (6MT) 1.5 Turbo $31,500 $33,200 8.5 / 6.3 / 7.5 Sport (CVT) 1.5 Turbo $31,500 $33,200 7.7 / 6.3 / 7.1 Sport Touring (6MT) 1.5 Turbo $35,000 $36,700 8.5 / 6.3 / 7.5 Sport Touring (CVT) 1.5 Turbo $35,000 $36,700 7.7 / 6.3 / 7.1

More Fun to Drive and Value Packed

The all-new 2022 Civic Hatchback expands its appeal with an even sportier driving character, especially when equipped with the available 6-speed manual transmission.

Built on the same world-class platform as the all-new critically acclaimed 11th generation Civic Sedan, which is built in Alliston, Ontario, every 2022 Civic Hatchback benefits from extensive improvements to the body, chassis, powertrain, safety technology and overall performance. It's the most fun-to-drive, refined, comfortable, versatile and value-packed Civic Hatchback ever.

Cutting-edge safety technology is standard on all Civics. All 2022 Civic Hatchbacks include Honda's new next-gen driver and front passenger airbags and an expanded Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assistive and safety technology that adds Traffic Jam Assist and a smoother, more natural feeling to functions like Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and the Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS). A rear seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder are also new and standard across the lineup.

New for 2022, Civic Hatchback LX comes standard with a smooth and responsive naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine that produces 158-horsepower (@ 6,500 rpm, SAE net) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) or an available slick-shifting 6-speed manual transmission. Civic LX also features an easy-to-use 7-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, push-button start, partial digital instrumentation, LED headlights, and a 60/40 split fold-down rear seat. Cargo space is an expansive 693 litres.

Civic Hatchback Sport brings additional styling flair and power from the 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and a CVT that's been retuned for improved response and drivability. Now with exhaust-side VTEC®, the engine produces 180-horsepower (@ 6,000 rpm, SAE net) and 177 lb.-ft. of torque (@ 1,700 to 4,500 rpm, SAE net) on regular unleaded gas. This trim can also be paired with an available slick-shifting 6-speed manual transmission. A new Sport driving mode is standard with the CVT. Gloss Berlina Black 18-inch wheels are standard along with low-profile 235/40R-18 tires, black exterior accents, and a dual chrome exhaust finisher. Sport's interior upgrades include an 8-speaker audio system, Sport-specific seating surfaces, leather-wrapped shift knob and heated steering wheel, paddle shifters (CVT only) and sport pedals.

Packed with additional features, the Civic Hatchback Sport Touring sits atop the lineup. It comes standard with the 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and CVT, and for those seeking maximum driver engagement, the 6-speed manual transmission is available. LED fog lights and machine-finished 18-inch alloy wheels are standard along with front and rear parking sensors, Low Speed Braking Control, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA).

Inside, Sport Touring features Bose premium audio system, with a new 9-inch colour touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. An all-digital and customizable 10.2-inch instrument display is standard, along with dual rear 2.5-amp USB charging points, 4-way power passenger seat and leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel.

Complete details on the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, including a full list of specs and features, will be available at https://www.honda.ca/civic_hatchback when the vehicle goes on sale in Canada on October 1.

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and more than nine million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda CR-V and Honda Civic are currently built. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada, and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

___________________________ i Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,700 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary. ii MSRP plus $1,700 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary. iii Based on 2022 fuel economy ratings; Use for comparison purposes only; your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, and other factors.

