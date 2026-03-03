TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Building on its success as Canada's largest artificial intelligence (AI) and technology gathering, ALL IN today announced the launch of ALL IN Talks, a new series of one-day satellite events designed to accelerate the adoption of homegrown AI, while strengthening Canada's innovation ecosystem from coast to coast.

ALL IN Talks will take place in two of Canada's leading technological hubs: ALL IN Talks West, in Vancouver on April 15, 2026, and ALL IN Talks Toronto, on May 28, 2026. These gatherings will extend the signature ALL IN experience, mobilizing industry leaders and solution providers to advance AI adoption across British Columbia and Ontario.

The ALL IN Talks series connects organizations ready to deploy AI with Canadian tech providers offering market-ready solutions. Each event will showcase sector-specific applications and local success stories, while offering high-value networking opportunities that support real-world implementation for the benefit of the Canadian economy.

With the launch of ALL IN Talks, the organization is responding to a global landscape where artificial intelligence and advanced technologies are no longer simply tools for productivity, but strategic assets that shape economic resilience, national competitiveness, and technological sovereignty. In this rapidly evolving environment, expanding the ALL IN experience nationwide strengthens Canada's innovation capacity and supports long-term economic growth.

ALL IN Talks West: Mobilizing Western Canada's Innovation Strength

In Vancouver, ALL IN Talks West will bring together enterprise leaders, government, decision-makers and innovators to spotlight British Columbia's highly collaborative innovation culture and technology ecosystem. Presented by TELUS and SCALE AI, the program will engage dozens of regional leaders to showcase how B.C. and Western Canada are positioning themselves as a premier destination for global organizations to build, deploy and scale transformative AI solutions while maintaining the governance, security, and data control that modern enterprises demand. The event will give participants the opportunity to explore solutions already delivering value across organizations and industries.

ALL IN Talks Toronto: Showcasing Ontario's Applied AI and Tech Leadership

ALL IN Talks Toronto will convene business leaders, AI practitioners, researchers, and policymakers around a curated program aligned with Ontario's economic priorities. Anchored in the Toronto–Waterloo corridor and presented by the Vector Institute and SCALE AI, the event will draw on Ontario's globally recognized research institutions, innovative enterprise companies, a concentrated network of startups and scale-ups, and strong culture of industry and research collaboration. The program will showcase applied AI use cases across healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, energy, and other strategic sectors, positioning Ontario-based solutions as technologies ready to be adopted and deployed at scale across organizations and industries.

ALL IN's flagship event continues to be held annually in Montréal, with the 2026 edition taking place September 16-17 and expected to welcome more than 7,500 business leaders from 40 countries. The introduction of ALL IN Talks extends that momentum through targeted convenings in Canada's key economic regions, bringing the community together year-round and building toward the annual gathering in Montréal.

Quotes

"Canada's economic resilience and prosperity rely on a thriving innovation ecosystem. The launch of the ALL IN Talks series highlights the commitment of Scale AI , one of Canada's global innovation clusters, to strengthening the AI ecosystem and connecting organizations with cutting-edge solutions across the country. By bringing together leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs in Vancouver and Toronto, SCALE AI is creating new opportunities for collaboration and growth. This initiative advances the Government of Canada's vision for a future where Canadian excellence leads global advancements, ensuring our economy remains dynamic, strong and forward looking." -- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Government of Canada

"Artificial intelligence is more than a productivity tool; it is a transformative force shaping Canada's prosperity and competitiveness. With the launch of ALL IN Talks, SCALE AI is accelerating the adoption of AI by showcasing sector-specific knowledge and facilitating high-value networking. Thanks to Government of Canada programs such as the Global Innovation Clusters, Canada continues to lead in AI innovation and maintain its position among global technology leaders." -- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Government of Canada

"Canada's AI ecosystem is one of the country's most strategic assets. With ALL IN Talks, we support innovators and adopters across the country, mobilizing regional leaders and organizations to accelerate responsible AI adoption and deliver measurable results for businesses and communities from coast to coast." -- Hélène Desmarais, Founder and Co-chair of the Board, SCALE AI; Co-founder and Chair of the Board, ALL IN

"Over the past few years, we've built an event that has earned the trust of Canada's innovation ecosystem. ALL IN has proven its value as a global hub bringing business and tech leaders together to shape the future of the AI-powered economy. To extend that impact, the launch of ALL IN Talks will allow us to engage innovators in key markets and unlock new opportunities for collaboration and real-world AI adoption across Canada." -- Isabelle Turcotte, Co-founder and CEO, ALL IN

"Canada's AI strength has always been in our research excellence, but our competitive advantage will come from deployment at scale. ALL IN Talks, which Vector is thrilled to co-present with SCALE AI in Toronto, brings together business leaders, researchers, and policymakers connecting organizations that need AI solutions with Canadian providers who have built them. This is how we turn our research leadership into economic leadership." -- Glenda Crisp, President and CEO, Vector Institute

"Canada stands at a pivotal moment, and conversations like ALL IN Talks are essential to bringing our country's AI ecosystem together. Canada's AI leadership depends on collaboration, trust, world-class talent, and the confidence that our AI innovations are built on an infrastructure foundation we control. When Canadian businesses, researchers, and public institutions can access cutting-edge AI capabilities while maintaining sovereign control over their data and intellectual property, Canada becomes unstoppable in the global AI race. That's the future we're building together." -- Hesham Fahmy, Chief Information Officer, TELUS

About ALL IN (allinevent.ai)

ALL IN is Canada's largest artificial intelligence and technology event, and the international showcase of Canadian technological leadership. Designed by SCALE AI, Canada's AI Cluster, and supported by the entire Canadian innovation ecosystem, ALL IN brings together the decision-makers, builders, and visionaries shaping the economy of tomorrow. ALL IN takes place annually in Montréal, with satellite events hosted across Canada. In 2026, ALL IN Talks will be held in Vancouver, and Toronto.

