MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The third edition of ALL IN, Canada's largest artificial intelligence (AI) event, wrapped up yesterday at the Palais des congrès de Montréal after two days of exclusive conferences, workshops and major announcements shaping the future of AI at home and abroad.

Top leaders and business decision-makers gathered at ALL IN 2025. (CNW Group/ALL IN)

This year marked a turning point, firmly establishing ALL IN as a world-class event and a hub where business, tech, government, and academic leaders converge to drive conversations on building an AI-powered economy for Canada. With record participation and growing international reach, the event confirmed its role not only as Canada's largest AI gathering, but also as one of the most influential technology events nationwide — and a rising force on the North American stage.

Nearly 6,500 leaders and innovators from over 40 countries gathered to explore the business potential of AI, forge partnerships, and discuss how to build a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy. 2,500 companies and Canada's top 100 AI startups connected with hundreds of investors eager to back the country's next major tech success stories. With 60% of participants being AI adopters and 40% being AI providers, the event provided a unique balance to forge business deals and drive AI adoption across various industries.

A Lineup of Canadian AI Trailblazers, Rising Stars and Global Voices

ALL IN 2025 delivered a robust program covering the whole AI value chain. More than 200 speakers across four stages addressed topics such as business transformation, data and innovation, the future of work, sustainability, and AI's broader role in society and the economy. These exchanges sparked significant industry and policy discussions, underscoring the importance of responsible yet fast adoption of Canadian AI — essential both for Canada's long-term competitiveness and for the flourishing of the local AI ecosystem. Featured speakers included Yoshua Bengio (LawZero), Kari Briski (NVIDIA), Nick Frosst (Cohere), Aidan Gomez (Cohere), Hugo Larochelle (Mila), Sasha Luccioni (Hugging Face), Arthur Mensch (Mistral AI), Mike Murchison (Ada), Joelle Pineau (Cohere), Elissa Strome (CIFAR) and Andrej Zdravkovic (AMD).

Several high-ranking government officials also took part in the event — among them: Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (Government of Canada); Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (Government of Canada); Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region (Government of Québec); and Gilles Bélanger, Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Technology (Government of Québec). Their presence underlined that AI is a priority for governments, which are actively exploring the best ways to modernize public services with Canadian-made technologies.

As Canada looks outward to forge new trade partnerships and diversify its economy, the presence of delegations from 42 countries, including France, Germany, the United States and Japan, underscored the momentum Canada is benefiting from on the global AI stage.

Following France's recognition in 2024, the United Arab Emirates was honoured as the Country of Honour at ALL IN 2025. With a strong delegation of government officials and business leaders, led by H.E. Mohamed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services, and including representatives from the Canada-UAE Business Council, the UAE's presence highlighted its ambition to position itself as a global leader in AI — investing in innovation both at home and abroad, and forging international partnerships to accelerate adoption across industries

ALL IN sparks innovation and investments

Over two days, ALL IN was the stage for numerous major news and industry milestones set to shape not only the local AI ecosystem but the broader economy:

Cohere announced that it has secured an additional $100 million USD from investors as part of a second close to their latest funding round, bringing their valuation to approximately $7 billion USD .

from investors as part of a second close to their latest funding round, bringing their valuation to approximately . TELUS announced the opening of Canada's first fully sovereign AI factory — a major milestone for the country's technological independence. Powered by next-generation NVIDIA GPUs and Hewlett Packard Enterprise's advanced computing infrastructure, the facility provides Canadian businesses, researchers and innovators with cutting-edge AI capabilities, all while ensuring data is stored securely within national borders.

first fully sovereign AI factory — a major milestone for the country's technological independence. Powered by next-generation NVIDIA GPUs and Hewlett Packard Enterprise's advanced computing infrastructure, the facility provides Canadian businesses, researchers and innovators with cutting-edge AI capabilities, all while ensuring data is stored securely within national borders. On the sidelines of ALL IN, a surgical device powered by AI was demonstrated live for the first time at the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital. SENTRY, an innovative precision neurosurgical technology developed by Reveal and its university partners, distinguishes cancerous tissue from healthy tissue in real time, offering patients tangible hope for improved outcomes.

Vooban, one of Canada's most promising and fast-growing AI companies, announced further growth with a multi-million-dollar investment through the creation of two new divisions: one focused on developing AI agents that transform the way organizations work, and another dedicated entirely to the cybersecurity of projects, AI models, agents, and multi-agent systems.

most promising and fast-growing AI companies, announced further growth with a multi-million-dollar investment through the creation of two new divisions: one focused on developing AI agents that transform the way organizations work, and another dedicated entirely to the cybersecurity of projects, AI models, agents, and multi-agent systems. Hypertec announced a $250-million campus in LaSalle, Quebec , that will host its operations with 5C and a sovereign AI research hub with Mila. Featuring up to 3 MW of secure AI infrastructure for next-generation GPUs and accelerators, the centre will help Canadian researchers, startups, and entrepreneurs access advanced computing and develop sustainable infrastructure.

Another highlight was the AgriTech AI Challenge in partnership with international agrifood system partners, where Canadian companies showcased AI-driven solutions to address real-world agricultural challenges, ranging from soil and crop management to supply chain efficiency. Sollum Technologies and Miraterra emerged as the winners, a recognition for their ability to deliver measurable gains in productivity, sustainability, and resilience across food systems. The winning teams will present their innovations at the World Food Forum held at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Rome in October.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Expanding its scope beyond artificial intelligence to encompass the broader technology landscape — including quantum computing and cybersecurity — ALL IN 2026 will continue to spark essential industry and policy discussions, foster global connections, and showcase Canada's leadership in technology on the world stage.

The fourth edition of ALL IN will take place on September 16–17, 2026, in Montréal. Tickets are on presale now.

About ALL IN (allinevent.ai)

ALL IN, Canada's largest artificial intelligence event, is an initiative of SCALE AI, Canada's Global AI Innovation Cluster. Organized in collaboration with Mila and supported by the entire Canadian AI ecosystem, ALL IN has become one of Canada's major tech events and the gateway to North America's East Coast. Beyond insightful discussions, the event drives innovation and fosters collaboration and knowledge-sharing, creating an environment where decision-makers can explore innovative solutions and concrete AI projects, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships to flourish in an AI-driven economy.

SOURCE ALL IN

Media contact: Eric Aach, [email protected], +1 514-569-3594