The EV4 is Kia's first all-electric sedan, globally

'Opposites United' design philosophy blends nature and humanity for a modern and expressive appearance

Two high voltage battery options: 58.3 kWh (Light) and 81.4 kWh (Wind, GT-Line) long-range with an estimated 531 kilometres of all-electric range (AER) 1

10 to 80 percent state of charge with DC fast-charging 2 in just 29 or 31 minutes (depending on battery size) through a 400V EV dedicated platform with a built-in North American Charging Standard (NACS) port

Kia's i-Pedal 3.0 3 variable regenerative braking

Available Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) 4 capability for compatible electronics including laptops and lighting

Available Digital Key 2.0 5 and other advanced features and technology target a new generation of drivers

Nearly 30-inch total combined widescreen display 6 headlines connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) to enhance in-car connectivity experience

Robust Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) 7 suite includes Highway Driving Assist (HDA) 8

The EV4 is scheduled to arrive in Canada (FWD) in early 2026 with AWD expected later in the year

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today Kia unveiled the all-new 2026 EV4 sedan at the New York International Auto Show. The compact EV4 further strengthens Kia's electrified vehicle portfolio and aims to broaden widespread EV appeal and adoption through a blend of innovation, bold design, technology, range and flexibility that meets a diverse range of customer needs. The EV4 is Kia's first global EV sedan.

2026 Kia EV4 (international model shown) (CNW Group/Kia Canada Inc.)

The versatile and practical EV4 is a well-rounded compact offering for those that are looking for a leading edge and stylish sedan. The EV4 offers a fresh take on traditional sedan design, introducing a new typology and expanding options in an EV market dominated by CUVs and SUVs and is based on a 400V Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which underpins multiple EV models from Kia.

"The Kia EV4 breaks the rules of the traditional sedan with its edgy styling, advanced technology and spacious interior," said David Sherrard, Director of Strategic Planning for Kia Canada. "We are continuing to shape the future of accessible EV ownership with the EV4 - a model that will compete in the largest car segment in Canada, providing a first EV affordable option for consumers in the compact sedan market."

In Canada, the EV4 is expected to be available in the following trims:

Light FWD Standard Range

Wind FWD/AWD Long Range

Wind Premium FWD/AWD Long Range

GT-Line FWD/AWD Long Range

GT-Line Limited FWD/AWD Long Range

The sedan is being produced at Kia's Autoland Gwangmyeong EVO Plant in South Korea.

Design, Outside and Inside

Inspired by Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy, the all-new all-electric compact sedan features contrasts found across nature and the human world, sharing the same fundamental design language as that of the ground-breaking Kia EV6 and EV9 models. Establishing a new typology, the all-new, all-electric sedan combines a low nose, long-tail silhouette, and fastback roofline for a unique and sporty profile.

The face of the EV4 is modern and expressive with vertical headlamps and Kia's signature Star Map lighting which has become synonymous with the brand's electrified lineup. Available small cube LED headlights with Dynamic Welcome Lights are unique to the segment. And a new interpretation of Kia's Tiger Face gives EV4 a bold and tech-inspired personality.

At the back, the vertical taillights, two-piece roof spoiler and sleek bumper design echo the front-end styling and emphasize the car's rear presence and width. The EV4's planted stance with either standard 17-inch (Light/Wind) or 19-inch wheels (Wind Premium to GT Line Limited) gives it an athletic and sure-footed appearance. Other than larger wheels, the EV4 GT-line features exclusive design elements to create a more visually striking package.

Just as 'Opposites United' brings together the exterior of the EV4, Kia's progressive design language fuses nature with human-centric and industrial themes throughout the cabin space. The modern interior also brings forth unexpected contrasts in form, colour and material.

Headlined by a free-floating interface and two-spoke steering wheel, the interior boasts an open layout, appealing to customers who view simplicity and usability as plus-side characteristics when transitioning from internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to EVs. Enhancing practicality, the EV4 cabin focuses on comfort, space and convenience, high-quality materials, and an impressive amount of passenger and cargo space. The cabin experience is further elevated by available dynamic ambient lighting.

Powertrain and Performance

Built on Kia's dedicated 400V E-GMP platform, the Kia EV4 offers a choice of two battery options: a standard 58.3 kWh battery (Light) or long-range 81.4 kWh battery (Wind, Wind Premium, GT-Line and GT-Line Limited). Both battery configurations provide power to a front-mounted 150 kW motor. The front wheel-drive (FWD) EV4 Light, Wind, Wind Premium, GT-Line and GT-Line Limited models have an all-electric Kia-estimated range1 of 378 km, 531 kms, and 482 km, respectively.

To enhance both performance and efficiency, Kia prioritized aerodynamics. Airflow enhancements include a full underbody cover to help the movement of air beneath the vehicle. The result is a drag coefficient as low as 0.23 Cd.

In terms of DC fast-charging2, the EV4 is capable of charging from 10 to 80 percent charge in an estimated 29 minutes for the 58.3 kWh (Light) battery and 31 minutes for the 81.4 kWh (Wind, Wind Premium, GT-Line and GT-Line Limited) battery. For easy accessibility, the standard NACS charging port is located on the front passenger side.

On pavement, the EV4 benefits from advanced chassis engineering aimed at delivering a high level of ride comfort and refinement as well as engaging driving dynamics. The front suspension is defined by an EV-tuned MacPherson strut design and the rear suspension is a multi-link geometry. Key areas of the vehicle body were stiffened to further enhance the EV4's agility and cornering prowess.

Kia's latest i-Pedal 3.0 system3 helps drivers to smoothly control the speed of the vehicle and bring it to a complete stop using only the accelerator pedal. This feature works in tandem with EV4's adaptive Smart Regenerative Braking function to help recapture energy otherwise lost when brakes are applied. The i-Pedal 3.0 system also now works in reverse and the EV4's i-Pedal Memory function reverts to the last-used i-Pedal setting when the car restarts.

Upping practicality and flexibility, the EV4 offers the many benefits of available V2L4 functionality. V2L4 is designed to allow the vehicle to manage the flow of electricity from the vehicle to compatible external devices, including a variety of laptops, lighting, and smaller electronics.

Convenience and Connectivity

The EV4 brings together an abundance of innovative content to deliver on the promise of convenience and connectivity. These benefits come to fruition even before anyone climbs into the vehicle thanks to Kia's available Digital Key 2.0.5 Providing simple access via a compatible smartphone or mobile device, this innovative feature allows remote functions such as door lock and unlock, and climate controls, from the comfort of home, office or on approach.9

The EV4's nearly 30-inch total combined wide-screen display6 – comprised of dual 12.3-inch screens and five-inch climate display – serves as the face of Kia's connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC). This tech-forward interface sets a high watermark for the in-car content experience, with connectivity and entertainment features that may be upgraded remotely with software enhancements delivered through over-the-Air (OTA) updates. The EV4 also offers wireless Apple Carplay10 and Android Auto.11

Other key comfort and convenience features include standard heated front seats, dual-zone automatic temperature control with rear A/C vents, acoustic windshield, and available ventilated front seats12 with driver side memory system and heated steering wheel.

Advanced Driver Assistance Technology

The EV4 offers a robust suite of ADAS features, including Kia's available Highway Driving Assist (HDA)8, which is designed to use speed limit information from the navigation system on controlled access roads and highways. Under certain conditions, it automatically adjusts the vehicle's set speed to match the posted speed limit (if initially set to the speed limit) and maintains distance from the vehicle detected in front.

To further elevate roadway awareness for the driver, the EV4 in Canada will have standard features such as Driver Attention Warning13, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist14, Lane Following Assist15, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist16 and available Remote Smart Parking Assist.17

Standard Hands-On Detection (HOD) senses contact between the driver's hands and the steering wheel to determine if the driver has their hands on the steering wheel, allowing for activation and deactivation of ADAS warnings.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 190 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 198 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

For media inquiries only, please contact [email protected].

_______________________________________ 1 Electric range shown is not an official EPA estimate and is based on preliminary manufacturer estimates on a vehicle with a full charge. Range will vary and depends on a number of factors, including battery age, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, weather, road/traffic conditions, ambient temperature, driving habits, options, and cargo. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use.

2 Actual charge will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC fast charging.

3 The i-Pedal system is not a substitute for safe driving. Do not solely rely on the system to stop the vehicle or avoid collisions. Always drive safely and use caution.

4 V2L requires the purchase of separately sold additional equipment and may not be compatible with all devices. V2L can be used until a 20 percent battery state of charge. Refer to the vehicle's Owner's Manual for warnings and instructions.

5 Kia Digital Key 2.0 requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

6 Comprised of a 12.3-in. instrument display, 5-in. climate display, and 12.3-in. touchscreen infotainment display.

7 When engaged, ADAS systems are not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

8 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

9 Kia Connect only available on select models and trims. Specific functionality may vary between models and trims. Destination Search is only available on vehicles with a navigation head unit. Certain functions are only accessible on the smartphone app and/or customer web portal and/or in-vehicle head unit. Service is free for the first three years from the day the vehicle was first registered. Monthly subscription may be applicable after the free period. Please consult your dealer for details.

10 Apple CarPlay®: Apple® and Apple CarPlay® are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple CarPlay® runs on your smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates will apply.

11 Android Auto™: Vehicle user interface is a product of Google, and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and an Android-compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

12 Use extreme caution when using the seat warmers to avoid burns. Refer to the Owner's Manual for more safety information.

13 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

14 When engaged, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

15 When engaged, Lane Following Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

16 Intelligent Speed Limit Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may only function under certain conditions. Always drive safely and use caution.

17 Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 requires driver engagement and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Please see the Owner's Manual for limitations, warnings, and instructions.

SOURCE Kia Canada Inc.