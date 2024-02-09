Emma's Hybrid Comfort Mattress, a product from their new range of second-generation mattresses, won an award from Product of the Year Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Emma – The Sleep Company, the world's largest direct-to-consumer sleep brand, is thrilled to announce its recognition at the prestigious Product of the Year Canada Awards for their Hybrid Comfort mattress , which has been crowned the winner in the highly competitive hybrid mattress category.

Emma’s Hybrid Comfort Mattress, a product from their new range of second-generation mattresses, won an award from Product of the Year Canada. (PRNewsfoto/Emma – The Sleep Company)

Product of the Year Canada is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, determined by a national survey of 4,000 Canadian shoppers conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. This esteemed award serves as a shortcut for shoppers, backed by the votes of thousands of Canadian consumers, saving them time and money. Winners, chosen by consumers, receive the distinct internationally renowned red seal, signifying outstanding innovation.

Founded in 2015 and operating in over 30 countries worldwide, Emma arrived in Canada in 2019 and has since become a beacon of innovation in the sleep industry. Driven by a mission to unlock the full potential of sleep, Emma is committed to revolutionizing the sleep experience and making it accessible to everyone.

About the award-winning product

The Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress is the flagship product of Emma's new range of second-generation mattresses. A 13-inch thick, 7-layer hybrid mattress, it offers best-in-class support without compromising plush comfort.

Featuring a 7-zone ergonomic design, the mattress adapts to the shape of your body, providing firm support for your back while enveloping the rest of your body in a softer feel. With the Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress, you can experience the sleep you've always dreamed of and wake up full of energy.

"This accolade reflects our steadfast dedication to crafting high-quality sleep solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of Canadians. Emma remains committed to fostering healthier, happier lives through the power of exceptional sleep," said Thibaud Loufrani, Emma's Country Manager for Canada.

Emma mattresses, including the award-winning Hybrid Comfort Mattress, are available for purchase on the Emma website. Every purchase comes with a 365-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping to Canada's major provinces. Emma announces a sale to celebrate, offering a marked-down price starting at $539 at 50% off starting February 8th, 2024 on www.emma-sleep.ca . For more information, visit Emma's website .

About Emma – The Sleep Company (Emma Sleep GmbH):

Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading Direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2015 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved a turnover of EUR 873 million (USD 948 million) in 2022, a growth rate of 35 percent from the previous year. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces, and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma's 1,000+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China).

For more information about Emma - The Sleep Company, please visit www.team.emma-sleep.com/press .

SOURCE Emma - The Sleep Company

For further information: [email protected]