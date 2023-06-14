– The agreement signifies ALK Life Science Solutions' first distributor partnership in Canada and Galenova's first partnership for the distribution of sterile empty vials. –

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- ALK Life Science Solutions, a business unit of ALK-Abelló, Inc. (ALK), serving the North American pharmaceutical packaging-based market for glass vials, today announced that they have entered into an agreement with Galenova, headquartered in Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec, for the distribution of high-quality glass vials in Canada.

Compounding pharmacies, hospitals and laboratories from across Canada are now able to order the sterile empty vials through Galenova, providing additional ease and access to customers in this market.

Founded in 1994, Galenova has specialized in the distribution of compounding chemicals and pharmaceutical products, material, equipment and supplies to pharmacies and hospitals across Canada. Galenova has various licenses with Health Canada, is an FDA Registered Facility, operates under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and is ISO 9001.

"ALK Life Science Solutions is proud to be the first sterile empty vials partner for Galenova, a company with shared values of exceptional quality and service and a reputation of excellence in the field," said Heath Bowman, senior manager, life sciences division at ALK. "We look forward to working with Galenova to continue to provide reliable, high-quality glass vials to pharmacies and hospitals across Canada."

"Quality is part of Galenova's DNA. Establishing a distribution agreement with ALK Life Science Solutions, sharing core company values for such critical product, is exciting," said Jean-Philippe Gentès, president of Galenova. "This is a great agreement to a sound, steady and quality supply of sterile glass vials to the Canadian market."

About ALK Life Science Solutions

ALK Life Science Solutions produces sterile empty vials, made to ensure the integrity of what's inside. All vials are tested, sterilized, and assembled in the United States in high-standard, drug-quality conditions. A segment of ALK, a global allergy solutions company, ALK Life Science Solutions understands the importance of product quality and that the substance inside each vial remain pure. More information can be found at www.sterilevialsolutions.com.

About ALK

ALK is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company that focuses on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of allergies. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,600 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

