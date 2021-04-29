Alithya 'TAG'ged as Technology Innovation Company of the Year Finalist

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation employing more than 3,000 highly-qualified professionals and offering enterprise solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, is proud to announce its selection as a TAG Technology Awards Finalist. Announced by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) at the Georgia Technology Summit earlier in April, Alithya was named a finalist along with Google and NCR.

Alithya was nominated for the TAG award for its development of Faster Families, a Microsoft Power app created for Adoption-Share, a US-based non-profit organization dedicated to reducing adoption barriers and increasing child placement. The Faster Families app leverages cutting-edge technology to enable the organization to significantly shorten the time required to connect foster-care children with the right adoptive families.

"Our team approached this collaboration as a challenging opportunity to solve a problem with our technology expertise, and the cause provided plenty of motivation," says Russell Smith, President, Alithya US. "We are proud to have assisted Adoption-Share in facilitating the great work that they do, and we are honored to have been recognized alongside such a select group of finalists."

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Technology Awards were created to recognize companies and individuals throughout the State of Georgia who contribute to positive impacts on the technology sector and the overall economy. This year marks the inaugural awarding of the accolades.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. For more information on Alithya, visit www.alithya.com

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

With more than 30,000 members statewide, TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence, and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem in order to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies, TAG serves the technology community by supporting, growing, and igniting tech leaders, companies, and the overall Georgia economy, and hosts more than 150 events each year. For more information on TAG, visit www.tagonline.org

