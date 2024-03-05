ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Alithya Group Inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce its participation as an implementation partner for Oracle HCM Now, an offering that empowers mid-enterprise organizations to connect every human resources (HR) process and person across the business with a complete suite of solutions that can be conveniently adopted in stages as their organizations grow.

The new Oracle Cloud HCM offering helps accelerate time-to-value by quickly delivering the solutions needed to drive success. It uses a cost-effective approach with short implementation timelines designed to eliminate complexity and minimize disruption of day-to-day business.

Quote from Mike Feldman, Senior Vice President, Alithya's Oracle Practice:

"With our numerous human capital management implementations, Alithya is the right fit to participate in the Oracle HCM Now program. Our proven implementation methodologies and best practices are well-aligned with the scope of this program to effectively enable organizations to benefit from it."

Companies that choose the Oracle HCM Now program with Alithya as their implementation partner can expect faster time-to-value to start experiencing the benefits of Oracle Cloud HCM as well as cost-efficiency resulting from a streamlined implementation process.

For more details about the program and its benefits, visit Alithya's Oracle HCM Now page.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

With two gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

