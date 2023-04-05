ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") has released results from its 2023 Manufacturing Trends Survey, conducted in collaboration with more than 240 professionals from a variety of manufacturing sectors across North America.

Designed to provide greater insight into the manufacturing sector's technology investment landscape, Alithya collected, tabulated, and summarized survey responses to better provide timely and relevant strategic guidance to its wide range of manufacturing clients.

Click here to access the full survey on alithya.com.

Investing in agility

Despite a continuing climate of economic uncertainty marked by inflation and rising interest rates, many manufacturing respondents indicated their intention to continue executing on planned capital investments for 2023, largely sparked by greater visibility into supply chain risks. As efficiency and productivity top their list of priorities, technology is recognized as a major factor in delivering the agility required for organizations to counter both current and future economic constraints.

Key takeaways from Alithya's 2023 Manufacturing Trends Survey include:

54% of respondents look to data to improve supply chain visibility

43% of respondents report their intention to increase spending on capital projects in 2023

39% of respondents foresee a rise in IoT investments this year

Quote by John Scandar , Senior Vice President, Microsoft Practice at Alithya:

"The goal of the survey is to equip manufacturers with greater insight into the forces shaping their industry, and to help them to better plan for 2023 and beyond. From Microsoft Dynamics business applications to Azure or Power Platform, manufacturers can prepare for a more resilient tomorrow through the Microsoft technology investments they make today. As they move forward, Alithya can accompany them throughout their digital transformation journeys with support and training to ensure user adoption."

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The Company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

An award-winning Microsoft partner for more than 20 years, Alithya delivers Dynamics 365, Azure Data Services, Power Platform, Modern Work, and more. The Company has helped hundreds of process, discrete, and mixed-mode manufacturers address challenges, from fluctuating demand, to resource and capacity constraints, strict regulations, and raw material volatility. Manufacturers trust Alithya to solve end-to-end challenges leveraging integrated Microsoft Cloud technology, empowering employees from the factory floor to the boardroom, and from the outbound sales teams to the in-house customer service network.

To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com

SOURCE Alithya

For further information: Benjamin Cerantola, Director of Communications, 438-798-0119, [email protected]