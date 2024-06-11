MONTREAL, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") has released its annual Manufacturing Trends report for 2024, highlighting key findings and takeaways from a survey conducted among more than 150 professionals in the manufacturing sector. The survey reveals that manufacturers are rapidly adopting new technologies to meet supply chain, quality control, cybersecurity, and sustainability goals.

Quote by Russell Smith, Leader of Alithya's Enterprise Solutions Business Group:

"Alithya's latest industry survey underscores the transformative potential of technology in manufacturing, while also highlighting the need to understand and use AI technologies to strengthen market positions. These insights illuminate the current state of the industry and how manufacturers plan to adopt new best practices, enhance operational efficiency, and stay ahead of emerging trends."

Key findings from the Alithya Manufacturing Trends report:

Top priority technology investment: One of the key findings of the report is that over 60 percent of manufacturers plan to adopt process automation in 2024, making it the top priority technology investment. Other top technologies include Microsoft Copilot, predictive analytics, and supply chain management. The adoption of AI and machine learning technology is seen as a quick path to enhance efficiency, business operations, and supply chain resiliency. Innovation priorities: Manufacturers are focusing on improving operational efficiency and process productivity. Over 40 percent of respondents identified innovation in operations as a priority, while 25 percent focused on innovating processes. Supply chain resilience: To enhance the resilience of their manufacturing supply chains, manufacturers are diversifying their supplier base, investing in technology solutions, and strengthening strategic partnerships with key suppliers. Implementing advanced data analytics or AI-driven tools, and conducting regular risk assessments, are also part of their strategies for addressing potential disruptions and ensuring business continuity. Cybersecurity measures: Measures include conducting regular cybersecurity training for employees, upgrading network infrastructure with new security technologies, collaborating with cybersecurity experts or consultants, and implementing multi-factor authentication. Data analytics and AI in manufacturing processes: Manufacturers plan to implement machine learning for demand forecasting and planning, employ data analytics to optimize production efficiency, explore the potential of digital twins, use AI for predictive maintenance, and integrate data analytics to monitor energy consumption.

Quote by Bernard Dockrill, Alithya's Chief Operating Officer:

"With the manufacturing sector accounting for almost 20 percent of our overall business, the Alithya Manufacturing Trends report is an essential tool for ensuring that we are ahead of the curve in our ability to deliver services to help our clients reach their goals. As these investments begin to take hold, Alithya will be there to accompany them in leveraging emerging technologies to help them remain competitive as they navigate the challenges of an evolving business landscape."

For more information about the Alithya Manufacturing Trends report, please visit

https://info.alithya.com/alithya-manufacturing-survey-2024.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

With two gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

SOURCE Alithya Canada inc.

For further information: Benjamin Cerantola, Director of Communications, [email protected]