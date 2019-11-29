Alithya is proud to have won the OCNI award recognizing its customer service in the Canadian nuclear industry

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation with more than 2,000 professionals offering digital business solutions across Canada, the US and Europe, is proud to announce that it won the 2019 Customer Service Excellence Award presented by the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) during a ceremony held on November 28th in Ajax (ON).

Over the last decades, Alithya has developed a distinguished reputation as a key contributor to the Canadian nuclear industry. The OCNI 2019 Customer Service Excellence Award recognizes Alithya's ability to always live up to customers' expectations, with consistent attention to their needs, and an excellent record for project delivery. Most importantly, this annual award is grounded on testimonials from Alithya's customers as a gesture of their confidence in the company. The OCNI is a trade association based in Pickering (ON) that represents 250 qualified suppliers supporting and promoting its members in the Canadian and international nuclear markets.

"We are honoured to be selected for this award by the OCNI," commented Nigel Fonseca, Senior Vice President, Ontario and Western Canada, Alithya. "At Alithya, we value our long-term partnerships with our customers and other suppliers in the Canadian nuclear industry. This recognition reinforces the quality and dedication of Alithya staff to our customers, our commitment to innovation, and ability to deliver projects on-time and on-budget."

Ron Oberth, President & CEO, OCNI stated: "I congratulate Alithya for winning the 2019 OCNI Customer Service Excellence Award. Alithya has become a trusted software design service and digital transformation provider in the Canadian nuclear industry based on deep domain expertise, a stellar track record for project delivery, innovative solutions, and long-term partnerships with customers and suppliers."

Alithya has been providing for decades innovative digital solutions designed for the nuclear industry, from the control room to the board room. As a CSA N299.1-compliant company, Alithya's work spans from the design and development of safety-critical shutdown systems and reactor control systems to safety-related monitoring, HMI/SCADA systems, plant data historians, cybersecurity and delivering IT solutions including CASSITM.

To learn more about Alithya's innovative solutions and services in the energy sector that successfully meet customers' objectives, including Cloud technologies, Cyber Security, Industrial Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, visit alithya.com/en/industries/energy.

About Alithya

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on more than 2,000 professionals in Canada, the US and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Corporate responsibility is at the heart of Alithya's management approach, and as such, the company is an advocate for good governance, workforce diversity and development, environment-friendly practices and social involvement in communities. To learn more, go to alithya.com.

