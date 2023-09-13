MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya" or the "Company") today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually. A total of 69,450,221 Class A subordinate voting shares and 7,324,248 Class B multiple voting shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 88.25% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding shares as of July 17, 2023, the record date for the Meeting.

Alithya's Board of Directors had fixed at eight the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. All eight director nominees proposed for election in Alithya's Management Information Circular dated July 17, 2023 were duly elected by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for Votes withheld Dana Ades-Landy 99.78 % 0.22 % André P. Brosseau 99.75 % 0.25 % Robert Comeau 99.76 % 0.24 % Lucie Martel 99.75 % 0.25 % Paul Raymond 99.41 % 0.59 % Ghyslain Rivard 95.26 % 4.74 % C. Lee Thomas 99.79 % 0.21 % Pierre Turcotte 97.74 % 2.26 %



About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on five main pillars: business strategy, business applications implementation, application services, data and analytics, and digital skilling and change enablement.

With two gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

