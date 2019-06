Alimentation Couche-Tard to release its fourth quarter financial results for fiscal year 2019 on July 9, 2019

LAVAL, QC, June 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD.A) (TSX: ATD.B) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2019 on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after the closing of the TSX. Couche-Tard will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 10, at 8:00 A.M. (EDT) to present its financial results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2019. As such, Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Claude Tessier, Chief Financial Officer, will be the speakers and will answer questions from analysts. Therefore, Couche-Tard invites analysts known to the Corporation to submit their two questions to its management before 7:00 P.M. (EDT) on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at investor.relations@couche-tard.com.

Financial analysts, investors, media and any individuals interested in listening to the webcast on Couche-Tard's results, which will take place online on Wednesday, July 10, at 8:00 A.M. (EDT), can do so by either accessing the Corporation's website at https://corpo.couche tard.com, and by clicking in the "Investor Relations/Corporate presentations" section, or by dialing 1‑866‑865-3087 followed by the access code 7875165#.

Rebroadcast: For individuals who will not be able to listen to the live webcast, a recording of the webcast will be available on the Corporation's website for a period of 90 days.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), as well as in Ireland, and has an important presence in Poland.

In addition, under licensing agreements, more than 2,100 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 14 other countries and territories (Cambodia, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam), which brings the worldwide total network to more than 16,000 stores.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., please visit: https://corpo.couche tard.com.

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

For further information: Questions from investors - Investor Relations: Jean-Marc Ayas, Manager, Investor Relations, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 4619, investor.relations@couche-tard.com; Questions from media - Media Relations: Marie-Noëlle Cano, Senior Director, Global Communications, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 6611, communication@couche-tard.com

Related Links

http://corpo.couche-tard.com