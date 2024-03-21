LAVAL, QC, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche–Tard") (TSX: ATD) announced today that The Right Honourable Stephen J. Harper has been appointed by the Board of Directors (the "Board") as a new member, effective immediately.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Harper to our board," said Alain Bouchard, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Alimentation Couche-Tard. "With his extensive experience in leadership, governance, business, and global affairs, he brings invaluable insights to the board, which will serve Couche-Tard well as we continue to grow and innovate to meet the evolving needs of the customers and communities we serve in Canada and around the world."

Mr. Harper was elected the twenty-second Prime Minister of Canada in 2006 and served in such role until 2015, making him the longest serving Conservative Prime Minister since Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada's first Prime Minister.

Mr. Harper is Chairman and CEO of Harper & Associates Consulting, which acts as a strategic consultant to clients around the world, providing advice on matters relating to market access, the management of global geopolitical and economic risk, and the maximization of value in global markets. He sits on the board of directors of Colliers International Group Inc., a Canada-based diversified professional services and investment management company, where he also sits on the Governance Committee.

Mr. Harper is a founding partner and Chairman of Vision One Management, a fundamental value-oriented equity fund that applies a private equity investment approach to public markets. Mr. Harper also serves as the Chair of the International Democracy Union and international Friends of Israel Initiative.

Mr. Harper has received a bachelor's and master's degree in economics from the University of Calgary, was awarded an honorary doctorate of philosophy from Tel Aviv University in 2014 and received an honorary degree from the Jerusalem College of Technology. In recognition of his government service, Mr. Harper has been awarded the Ukrainian Order of Liberty, the Woodrow Wilson Award for Public Service, the B'nai B'rith International Presidential Gold Medallion for Humanitarianism and was named as the World Statesman of the Year in 2012 by the Appeal of Conscience Foundation. Mr. Harper lives in Bragg Creek, Alberta, Canada.

"I am honored to join Couche-Tard, a great Canadian company and a global leader in convenience and mobility renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Mr. Harper. "Throughout my career, I have always believed in the power of collaboration and forward-thinking to drive success. I am eager to contribute to Couche-Tard's continued success and to work alongside a team that is dedicated to making a positive impact on communities around the globe."

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China and has recently expanded to Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. More than 150,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com .

