ALIGN® with a New Vertical

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Gentek,® a leading manufacturer of exterior building products, has added a new product to its revolutionary composite cladding portfolio with the launch of ALIGN® 12" Board & Batten. Board & Batten is a popular vertical profile and with this first-of-its kind solution brings together high-end aesthetics with installation ease and a low total installed cost to create compelling value for remodelers, installers, builders, and homeowners.

ALIGN Board & Batten is set to uniquely meet the discerning tastes of homeowners with its visual and striking architectural appeal as an accent or whole-house exterior. It's a versatile choice for both traditional and modern style homes to help it stand out among the rest featuring an authentic 12" wide profile width, a convenient ¾" panel projection and two texture options: woodgrain or matte. This product combines the realistic look of wood and the high-performance composite technology of the ALIGN Composite Cladding system. Available in 20 on-trend and fade-resistant colours, this innovative siding solution allows Canadian homeowners to achieve the timeless beauty and charm of real wood without the high maintenance and repair costs.

"The vertical orientation of ALIGN Board & Batten is perfect for highlighting architectural features or adding a touch of elegance to any home," said Philippe Bourbonniere, division president, Gentek. "It's a captivating choice for remodelers, builders and homeowners looking to create a distinctive and timeless look for their projects. Board & Batten is a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation, offering the best of both worlds."

The Board & Batten design is not only visually appealing but also offers practical advantages for professional installers, including –

Single-step installation – integral batten strip saves time versus fiber cement battens that must be individually fastened, filled in to cover unsightly visible fasteners and then touched up with paint

Lightweight and easier to handle than fiber cement and engineered wood; no large, heavy unwieldy panels

Lower total installed cost – may save 10% or more with reduced time and fewer labourers required

No special tools, special skills or respirators required; no sealing, joint flashing, caulking, or touching up

Forgiving hang – conceals uneven surfaces; self-aligning interlock ensures a consistent appearance

(GP)2 Technology® provides greater structural integrity – resists high winds, moisture and impact damage from dents and dings

Compatible with a wide variety of trim options, ALIGN Board & Batten features a lifetime limited, transferrable warranty. To discover the possibilities and ALIGN with a new level of elegance for your home exterior, visit https://gentek.ca/product-catalog/siding/align-composite-exterior-siding/.

About Gentek

Gentek's mission is to create successful partnerships with contractors, builders, distributors, and dealers by providing and servicing industry leading exterior building products and solutions. The company helps partners create or restore exceptional residential, multi-family, and light commercial structures that are energy-efficient, comfortable, long-lasting, and beautiful for the home or building owner. Gentek operates more than 20 company-owned supply centers across Canada and is owned by Associated Materials, LLC. For more information, or to locate your local Gentek supply centre, visit gentek.ca.

