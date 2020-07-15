The 13.5-million-dollar contract is critical to a region that is experiencing unprecedented growth and one that will host a mega-hospital project that is to begin construction in 2022. The new facility will take some 4 years to construct and it will house more than 400 patients. Ali Excavation of Valleyfield is invested in this growth as a neighbor and as a trusted partner in public works engineering.

"More than 50 workers, who live in the region, will be assigned to the project and sustainable construction methods, such as the use of recycled concrete materials in sub-foundations, will be a hallmark of the works" says Marc-André Loiselle, President and CEO of Ali Excavation. Construction is due to be completed by November of 2020.

One imposing feature of the project will be the largest excavator ever used in the region: a Hitachi ZX 670. With an operating weight of more than 67,000 kilograms, the machine will make for the efficient installation of sanitary systems that will serve the new Quartier de la Gare area. The Transit Oriented Development project is destined to be a model of mixed-use density in keeping with responsible environmental stewardship. (The Hitachi ZX 670 was used to construct the Science Complex at the Université de Montréal - a project that was completed in record time).

Favouring local purchasing will be another hallmark of the project. "It's a priority for Ali Excavation, in whatever we do, and it is all the more critical in these trying times, as communities work to recover from the pandemic" says Marc-André Loiselle. "Investing in communities and contributing to projects like le Quartier de la Gare and the Vaudreuil-Dorion waterworks form the bedrock of our success."

A healthy and thriving community depends on resources that are seen, as well as resources that are unseen. Ali Excavation is proud to contribute to both, so that they may function for the benefit of all, for years to come.

SOURCE ALI Excavations inc.

