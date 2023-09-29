SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, QC, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Continuing its steady growth, ALI Excavation Group plans to invest no less than $25 million in its operational site in the Valleyfield Industrial Park. The construction of a brand-new head office is the starting point; a complex that will set a precedent in the business world of Quebec, and even Canada, with the integration of sports and artistic facilities that will make this head office unique and exclusive in the industrial milieu.

ALI Excavation aims to make this future head office a benchmark for creating an environment conducive to employee health and well-being. (CNW Group/ALI Excavations inc.) Federal and provincial MPs Claude DeBellefeuille (Salaberry-Suroît) and Claude Reid (Beauharnois), as well as Valleyfield Economic Development Director Stéphane Billette, joined guests and ALI Excavation management (Marc-André Loiselle, President, Simon Loiselle, Vice-President - Operations and Jean-François Beaulieu, Vice-President - Construction) to salute this exceptional initiative. (CNW Group/ALI Excavations inc.)

According to President and CEO Marc-André Loiselle, this major investment will profoundly change the local and regional economic ecosystem, as the new head office will feature rooftop sports facilities such as a Dek field hockey surface, multi-sport synthetic turf, an athletics track, a 3x3 basketball court, with bleachers and a variety of beautiful terrace areas: architectural elements all laid out on a green roof, in keeping with the precepts of sustainable development. The concept also includes an indoor gymnasium and tennis court on the company site.

This hypermodern, aesthetically uncluttered head office is aiming for LEED certification: a first in the city of Valleyfield for an essentially privately-owned construction. Designed by D3 Architecture, the project is part of an overall concept that emphasizes interior and urban design, with a focus on "green" architecture. What's new about this new complex is that it will also feature a stage with lighting grids and technical equipment, enabling a variety of shows and performing arts performances to be staged before an audience of up to 300. Thanks to these facilities, it will also be possible to host first-rate corporate events for the benefit of the community.

The new building will go up in September 2023, and will have a footprint of over 53,000 sq. ft., including 32,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space to manage the optimal use of over 400 units of the family company's equipment park. The new administrative offices will be built in front of the building over 3 floors, totalling 30,500 sq. ft. of fully fitted-out floor space, of which almost 10,000 sq. ft. will be used primarily for recreational purposes.

The 3rd floor will house a gym, changing rooms and a lounge area with a range of equipment and accessories to enable employees to enjoy themselves directly on site. The administrative area will be heated and cooled entirely by geothermal heat pumps fed by ground-source energy collector wells. The project was designed to comply with Quebec's new Energy Code, and far exceeds the standards of the industry of the future.

"For ALI Excavation, this bold project is a clear demonstration not only of the company's commitment to the Valleyfield and regional business and civic communities, but also of its unwavering determination to offer exceptional working conditions to its several hundred employees, whatever their specialization," said Marc-André Loiselle, President of ALI Excavation. He added that the presence of multiple sports facilities will enable employees to enjoy a more than pleasant and productive working life, which in turn will promote their health and well-being. For Mr. Loiselle, this formula, which has no equal in Quebec, or even in Canada among civil engineering and construction companies, is likely to generate a power of attraction and a talent retention force, which is not to be neglected in a context of labour scarcity. This construction and development project will harmonize with the company's overall industrial site.

Mr. Loiselle also praised the involvement of his financial partners: Investissement Québec (IQ), RBC and BDC. Mr. Loiselle concluded by saying that this major project will ultimately contribute to the continuous improvement of the company's environmental management system, while at the same time boosting the company's environmental performance and the performance capacity of its facilities.

SOURCE ALI Excavations inc.

For further information: Source : Marc-André Loiselle - President; Contacts : Alexandre Dumas, T. 514 843-1901, C. 514 898-4636, [email protected]