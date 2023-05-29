ALI Excavation Group begins major $7M civil engineering contract in Saint-Lazare, Vaudreuil-Soulanges region

MONTRÉAL, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - ALI Excavation Group is to carry out $7 million worth of work to modernize and harmonize the municipal network in the municipality of Saint-Lazare. This mandate, awarded following a public call for tenders, involves extending the municipal network, starting with the sanitary sewer system to serve properties in the Rue Frontenac area.

This work will resolve the problems posed by septic systems in the area, particularly on Frontenac, Radisson and Dutchy streets.

Marc-André Loiselle, president of ALI Excavation, makes regular visits to check on the progress of this major project in Saint-Lazare. (CNW Group/ALI Excavation Group) Marc-André Loiselle, president of ALI Excavation, makes regular visits to check on the progress of this major project in Saint-Lazare. (CNW Group/ALI Excavation Group)

In all, nearly 3 km of new sanitary pipes will be installed by trench excavation, 155 residential drinking water service entrances will be replaced right up to the street right-of-way, more than 20,000 m2 of new granular street base with all-new paving, nearly 1 km of culvert replacement and 2 km of ditch reprofiling to improve stormwater drainage on this project.

Ali Excavation Group will be able to meet all the requirements and constraints related to the execution of the work entrusted to us, thanks to its 360-degree service capability: excavation, underpinning, paving and more! "For ALI Excavation's shareholders, the work on Frontenac Street is particularly significant, as it is where the company's president, Marc-André, and his brother, Simon, live. Marc-André and his brother Simon, Vice-President Operations, grew up there and spent a good part of their childhood there," says President Marc-André Loiselle, evoking his fondest memories of the site.

For the President and CEO of Groupe ALI Excavation, this project perfectly illustrates the extent of the company's expertise, which relies not only on a large fleet of specialized equipment worth close to $30 million, but above all on the quality of the personnel in place, made up of an experienced management team, young, talented and passionate engineers, and experienced employees, who all work together to meet the challenges of excellence and innovation, backed by the company's values of competence, ethics, and respect for deadlines and people, whatever their status.

"What's important to us is that all our mandates are carried out with a view to efficiency, quality and safety," added Mr. Loiselle for whom it's a question of responding to the high legitimate expectations of citizens in terms not only of quality of community life, but of public safety at the same time.

"With this in mind, we began this strategic work in the fall of 2022," concluded the company president. This major project will be delivered next fall.

SOURCE ALI Excavation Group

For further information: Source: Marc-André Loiselle - President; Contacts : Alexandre Dumas, T. 514 843-1901, C. 514 898-4636, [email protected]