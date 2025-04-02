Alfa Laval Expands Direct Presence in Alberta to Strengthen Customer Support and Service

EDMONTON, AB, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Alfa Laval, a global leader in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling technologies, is reinforcing its commitment to Alberta by taking a direct-to-market approach, ensuring customers receive superior service, expertise, and rapid access to essential parts and support. With a well-established presence in the province, including a sales office in Calgary and a state-of-the-art 32,000 ft² service centre in Edmonton, Alfa Laval is now fully managing its distribution and service operations in Alberta.

This strategic shift ensures customers have seamless access to Alfa Laval's extensive portfolio of heat exchangers, separators, and related equipment, backed by direct technical support. By changing to a direct-to-customer approach, Alfa Laval is strengthening its ability to provide tailored solutions, faster response times, and a more streamlined customer experience.

"As we continue to grow our footprint in North America, expanding our presence in Alberta is a crucial step in ensuring we deliver the best possible service to our customers," said John Goswell, Service Division Manager. "This move allows us to work even more closely with customers, providing them with the high-quality solutions, technical expertise, and fast, reliable support they need to keep their operations running at peak efficiency."

With over 125 years in Canada and more than 25 years serving Alberta, Alfa Laval has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner for industrial solutions. The company employs over 100 professionals across Canada, including more than 25 Alberta-based employees, reinforcing its direct investment and long-term commitment to the region. This presence ensures businesses can rely on Alfa Laval's expertise and a global, diversified supply chain.

Alfa Laval's direct-to-market approach is about more than just efficiency—it's about empowering customers with the right tools, insights, and support to drive operational success. By combining its global reach with local expertise, Alfa Laval is setting a new standard for service excellence in Alberta's industrial landscape.

