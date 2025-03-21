Alfa Laval Celebrates Women in Industry and Leadership During International Women's Month

TORONTO, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - As International Women's Month highlights the importance of gender equality, Alfa Laval recognizes the impact of women in manufacturing and leadership. Ester Codina, President of Alfa Laval North America, exemplifies the progress and ongoing challenges women face in the industry.

Ester Codina, Alfa Laval, President North America (CNW Group/Alfa Laval)

Codina's journey into manufacturing was unexpected, but her leadership has been shaped by a natural drive for innovation and curiosity. "I never actively sought this career, but it found me. I've always been curious, and that curiosity has led me to embrace opportunities, adapt to new cultures, and continuously evolve," she says.

Under her leadership, Alfa Laval fosters a culture of innovation through its 'Dare to Try' initiative, encouraging employees to challenge conventions and find new ways to improve. "In a traditionally conservative industry like manufacturing, we need to actively push for change. It's about empowering people to bring fresh ideas forward and make an impact."

While progress has been made for women in leadership, Codina acknowledges there is still a long way to go. "Women's representation has increased, but not fast enough. Systemic challenges remain, from work-life balance policies to ingrained perceptions about manufacturing careers. We need to create environments where women can truly thrive."

Alfa Laval is addressing these challenges through diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, offering expanded healthcare benefits, childcare support, and wellness programs, including resources for women navigating menopause. The company's 'Women at Alfa Laval' resource group provides mentorship and networking to foster an inclusive workplace.

Throughout her career, Codina has encountered barriers, many of them unintentional. "Often, it's not about direct obstacles but outdated systems. I've sat in meetings where I was the only woman in the room. I've had to advocate for flexibility in a workplace designed around different realities. These barriers may not be intentional, but they exist."

Her advice to aspiring women leaders is simple: "Go for it. It's challenging but incredibly rewarding. Surround yourself with people who support and push you to grow."

Codina sees the future of manufacturing shifting with advancements in AI, data-driven solutions, and sustainability efforts, creating new opportunities for women. "The industry is evolving, and with more women in STEM fields, we have the chance to shape manufacturing's future. The transition to clean energy and smart technology is an exciting time for diverse talent to step in and lead."

For Codina, International Women's Month is both a celebration and a call to action. "It's a reminder that while we've made progress, there's still work to be done. My hope is that future generations won't have to fight for their place in leadership – they will simply take it."

Alfa Laval remains committed to fostering an environment where women can excel, drive change, and shape the industry's future.

About Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we innovate the industries that society depends on and together create a lasting positive impact. We are committed to helping billions of people get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And at the same time, we are decarbonizing the shipping fleet, the backbone of global trade. We are pioneers in technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world moves closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business and sustainability goals. Together, we are pioneers in positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in around 100 countries, employs more than 21,300 people, and annual sales in 2023 were SEK 63.6 billion (EUR 5.5) in 2023. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

SOURCE Alfa Laval

For media inquiries, please contact: Tony Koutoulas, Public Relations, [email protected]