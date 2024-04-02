MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Alexion Pharma Canada Corp., AstraZeneca's Rare Disease group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Heim as Vice President and General Manager, Canada, effective April 1st, 2024. In this role, Ms. Heim will lead the Canadian affiliate in its unwavering commitment to helping people affected by rare diseases live longer, healthier lives.

"Alexion works tirelessly to support people living with rare diseases and their families through continuous innovation to deliver meaningful therapies," says Soraya Bekkali, Senior Vice President, & Head of the EUCAN and International Regions at Alexion. "Karen's deep healthcare experience and incredible passion make her the perfect fit to lead this mission in Canada and drive it with expertise and ambition."

"Taking on this leadership role at Alexion Canada as it continues to grow, with a focus on research and innovation, is incredibly exciting," says Ms. Heim. "I look forward to collaborating with colleagues and stakeholders who share my passion to make a meaningful difference by advancing our portfolio of medicines, advocating for better rare disease policies, and driving innovation to create patient-centric healthcare solutions".

Alexion's presence in Canada has grown to more than 200 employees and includes a global research and development hub, made up of highly skilled professionals responsible for conducting clinical trials in Canada and around the world, as well as a dedicated local team that is responsible for ensuring treatments reach those who need them.

Ms. Heim is continuing her nine-year career path at AstraZeneca. She was most recently in the United States as a Global Commercial Vice President in the Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism division and previously was VP in the BioPharma and Respiratory & Immunology business units in Sweden and the Nordics, respectively. Prior to this, Ms. Heim was VP of Patient Access & Established Brands in Canada where she played an integral role strengthening our market access capabilities and building an understanding about the value of innovative medicines and contributions of our sector to the Canadian healthcare ecosystem.

Ms. Heim brings over 20 years of experience to the role. Her career before AstraZeneca included a series of commercial leadership roles within GlaxoSmithKline. She has a BSc in Materials and Metallurgical Engineering from Queen's University, Ontario, and holds a Professional Engineering License (P. Eng).

Alexion

Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, is the group within AstraZeneca focused on rare diseases, created following the 2021 acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. As a leader in rare diseases for more than 30 years, Alexion is focused on serving patients and families affected by rare diseases and devastating conditions through the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing medicines. Alexion focuses its research efforts on novel molecules and targets in the complement cascade and its development efforts on hematology, nephrology, neurology, metabolic disorders, cardiology, and ophthalmology. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Alexion has offices around the globe and serves patients in more than 50 countries. Please visit https://alexion.com/worldwide/canada.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical business whose innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. The company's core areas of scientific focus are Oncology; Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic (CVRM); Rare Disease; Respiratory & Immunology; and Vaccine & Immune Therapies. AstraZeneca employs more than 1,650 people across Canada and recently announced a major expansion of its research footprint in Canada – including the expansion of its existing AstraZeneca R&D Hub and the creation of a new Alexion Development Hub for Rare Diseases. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.astrazeneca.ca.

