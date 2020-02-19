Alexandra Stréliski, Ali Gatie, City and Colour, iskwē, Meghan Patrick and The Dead South announced as performers for The 2020 JUNO Awards Broadcast, live on CBC

Canadian icon Anne Murray to induct Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC today confirmed the final phase of artists set to perform at The 2020 JUNO Awards Broadcast hosted by Alessia Cara. Québecois neoclassical pianist Alexandra Stréliski , R&B and rap artist Ali Gatie , acclaimed singer-songwriter City and Colour , Indigenous artist iskwē , rising country singer Meghan Patrick and bluegrass ensemble The Dead South will take the stage. As well, in her first appearance at The JUNO Awards since 2013, Canadian icon Anne Murray will return to induct Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The 2020 JUNO Awards will be broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK on Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) across the country on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and the CBC Listen app and cbcmusic.ca/junos .

Three-time JUNO Award winner and Adult Alternative Album of the Year nominee City and Colour will delight viewers with his return to the JUNOS stage. Joining him for this unforgettable performance is instrumental composer Alexandra Stréliski, who has been nominated for Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada and Instrumental Album of the Year, along with her 2020 Breakthrough Artist of the Year Sponsored by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters.

22-year-old global phenom Ali Gatie will take the JUNO stage for the first time. He is nominated for two JUNO Awards – Breakthrough Artist of the Year Sponsored by FACTOR, the Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters and JUNO Fan Choice Presented by TD.

Adult Alternative Album of the Year nominee iskwē will make her first JUNOS appearance in Saskatoon and Country Album of the Year nominee Meghan Patrick will also be bringing her electric energy to the JUNO stage.

Representing the province of Saskatchewan, The Dead South will treat viewers to their signature bluegrass performance. The band is up for its second JUNO for Traditional Roots Album of the Year.

