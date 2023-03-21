Alexandra Macqueen, CFP®, to lead the FP Canada Institute™ in new role as Vice President, Learning, Development and Professional Practice with FP Canada™

Respected industry veteran to lead the Institute through development of first-of-its-kind, end-to-end professional and technical certification education

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, FP Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexandra Macqueen, CFP, as Vice President, Learning, Development and Professional Practice, effective April 1, 2023. In her new role, Ms. Macqueen will be responsible for leading the FP Canada Institute, a division of FP Canada dedicated to elevating the practice of financial planning through education.

Alexandra Macqueen, CFP, Vice President, Learning, Development and Professional Practice (CNW Group/FP Canada)

Ms. Macqueen is a recognized expert in financial planning whose diverse and progressive career has spanned many roles across the profession, including as a Certified Financial Planner® professional, published author, personal finance educator and longstanding industry commentator. Most recently, Ms. Macqueen served as Director of Content Development for the FP Canada Institute, where she was able to translate her professional expertise and her personal passion of championing financial well-being into developing pre- and post-certification education for QAFP™ professionals and CFP professionals. Her name is a familiar one to many across the financial services industry, and she brings an unparalleled depth of experience to the role.

"I am honoured to lead the FP Canada Institute at this exciting time for the financial planning community and believe this is a role I've been training for my entire career to assume," said Ms. Macqueen. "My career has always been fueled by my passion for supporting Canadians on their paths to financial resilience, which I believe starts with the training and education of trusted and high achieving professional financial planners. Canadians need financial planners' support now more than ever, and I look forward to doing my part in advancing the profession for the benefit of all Canadians."

"We are thrilled to appoint Alexandra as Vice President, Learning, Development and Professional Practice," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Her exceptional industry experience and deep personal commitment to personal finance knowledge-sharing make her the natural leader to guide the Institute through its next chapter. Under Alexandra's leadership, we are confident that we'll be able to equip the next generation of professional financial planners with the critical skills they need to help all Canadians achieve financial well-being and confidence."

An end-to-end industry first for the FP Canada Institute

The FP Canada Institute is working to develop new direct, end-to-end education for QAFP certification and CFP certification, which will include technical education for the first time ever. A Canadian first, this one-of-a-kind path establishes the Institute as the single source solution for unmatched technical and professional financial planning proficiency. Aspiring QAFP professionals and CFP professionals will be supported by the Institute in their journeys to certification from start to finish with streamlined, direct and relevant content created by professional planners for professional planners.

The decision to expand the FP Canada Institute's education offerings was driven by demand from aspiring financial planners and the broader financial services industry.

"We've heard loud and clear that this is something the profession wants and needs," said Ms. Batstone, "and we believe Canadians deserve to have the confidence of knowing that their financial planners are earning the full breadth of education they need from the source of financial planning excellence in Canada."

"This new technical education offering and end-to-end learning path will be a transformative milestone for the industry that will better prepare financial planners and their clients for the challenges of our fast-changing world," said Ms. Macqueen. "I look forward to working with the FP Canada Institute team to bring to life this fresh and innovative new approach to financial planning education."

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,300 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals and about 1,600 QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals (as of December 31, 2022), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

About The FP Canada Institute

A division of FP Canada, the FP Canada Institute is dedicated to elevating the practice of financial planning. The FP Canada Institute provides professional education, practice support tools and other resources to financial planners and students to help them meet the needs and expectations of all Canadians seeking financial planning advice from a certified professional.

