Alexandra Bridge Replacement Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Alexandra Bridge Replacement Project, spanning the Ottawa River between Ottawa, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation during the impact assessment's planning phase. During the current comment period, which ends April 24, 2022, the public and Indigenous groups are invited to review the summary of the initial project description and provide comments. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Applications received by April 27, 2022, will be considered.

To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for the Planning Phase available on the Agency's website (canada.ca/iaac) under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, eligible applicants will receive additional funding to participate in a second comment period during which the public and Indigenous groups will be invited to provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan.

More information on this project is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website, Registry reference number 83444.

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected] or calling 343-549-3870.